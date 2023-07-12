New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Food and Beverage Label Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474391/?utm_source=GNW



Smart Food and Beverage Label Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global smart food and beverage label market looks promising with opportunities in the food and beverage applications. The global smart food and beverage label market is expected to reach an estimated $25.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness among consumers towards hygienic packaged food and beverages, growing adoption of NFC technology, and widespread adoption of these smart labels by industry players as a tool for product launches, alliances, and collaborations.



Smart Food and Beverage Label Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global smart food and beverage label market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Smart Food and Beverage Label Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• RFID

• NFC

• Temperature Sensing Labels

• Others



Smart Food and Beverage Label Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Food

• Beverages



Smart Food and Beverage Label Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Smart Food and Beverage Label Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, smart food and beverage label companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the smart food and beverage label companies profiled in this report include-

• Alien Technology

• Thin Film Electronics ASA

• Honeywell International

• Avery Dennison

• Sato Holding

Smart Food and Beverage Label Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that RFID will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period due to the expanding use of RFID to detect objects at a distance without a line of sight.

• Food is expected to remain the larger application segment due to the widespread application of these labels on "on-the-go" food products to compete internationally.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the massive use of tracking engines for the customer purchase decisions and increasing number of smartphones with cameras that can scan QR codes are gaining popularity in the region.

Features of the Smart Food and Beverage Label Market

• Market Size Estimates: Smart food and beverage label market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Smart food and beverage label market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Smart food and beverage label market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, and regions for the smart food and beverage label market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the smart food and beverage label market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the smart food and beverage label market size?

Answer: The global smart food and beverage label market is expected to reach an estimated $25.8 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for smart food and beverage label market?

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the smart food and beverage label market?

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the smart food and beverage label market?

Q4. What are the major segments for smart food and beverage label market?

Q4. What are the major segments for smart food and beverage label market?

Q5. Who are the key smart food and beverage label companies?

Q5. Who are the key smart food and beverage label companies?



Answer: Some of the key smart food and beverage label companies are as follows:

Q6. Which smart food and beverage label segment will be the largest in future?

Q6. Which smart food and beverage label segment will be the largest in future?

Q7. In smart food and beverage label market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q7. In smart food and beverage label market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global smart food and beverage label market by product type (RFID, NFC, temperature sensing labels, and others), application (food and beverages), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last fiveyears and what has its impact been on the industry?



