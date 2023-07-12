New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithium Hexaflurophosphate Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474390/?utm_source=GNW



Lithium Hexaflurophosphate Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the lithium hexaflurophosphate market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, electrical vehicle, and industrial energy storage applications. The global lithium hexaflurophosphate market is expected to reach an estimated $5.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are high demand for this compound in electric vehicle batteries and separators, growing adoption of eco-friendly products among consumers, and widespread demand for rechargeable batteries among various end use industries, such as consumer electrical products, automotive, electric vehicles, power plant, and household electricity.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Lithium Hexaflurophosphate Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global lithium hexaflurophosphate market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Lithium Hexaflurophosphate Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Crystal

• Liquid



Lithium Hexaflurophosphate Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Consumer Electronics

• Electrical Vehicles

• Industrial Energy Storage



Lithium Hexaflurophosphate Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Lithium Hexaflurophosphate Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies lithium hexaflurophosphate companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the lithium hexaflurophosphate companies profiled in this report include.

• Morita Chemical

• STELLA CHEMIFA

• Kanto Denka Kogyo

• Central Glass

• foosung

Lithium Hexaflurophosphate Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that crystal is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the growing use of crystal based lithium hexaflurophosphate as a catalyst for the production of carbon-carbon bonds and other organometallic compound reactions in chemical synthesis.

• Electrical vehicle is expected to remain the largest segment due to the expanding global production of electric vehicles and huge demand for vehicles with conventional fuels for environmental safety.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the huge demand for this compound among various end use industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace and increasing usage of lithium hexafluorophosphate in batteries and power storage systems for electric vehicles in China.

Features of the Lithium Hexaflurophosphate Market

• Market Size Estimates: Lithium hexaflurophosphate market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Lithium hexaflurophosphate market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Lithium hexaflurophosphate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the lithium hexaflurophosphate market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the lithium hexaflurophosphate market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

