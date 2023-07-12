Print Label Market Revenues to Reach USD 59.92 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Print Label Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 49.04 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.09% during the forecast period.

Print labels are papers, plastic films, metals, or cloth affixed to a product that contains printed information or symbols about the product. A print label is the primary way of communication between a company and its customers. Labels help form customer perceptions about a product and help impact the customer’s mind regarding the product.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 49.04 billion Market Size (2028) USD 59.92 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.09% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for manufactured goods. Print labels encourage potential customers to purchase products.

Which are the Top Companies in the Print Label Market?

The print label market is extremely competitive and highly fragmented and is occupied by several major players. Multiple companies are trying to increase their market presence by launching new products or entering strategic partnerships.

Significant players in the print label market are:

Multi-Color Corporation

Mondi Group

Avery Dennison Corporation

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Autajon Group

Fort Dearborn Company

CCL Industries

Multi Packaging Solutions (WestRock Company)

Clondalkin Group

Cenveo Corporation

Brady Corporation

Fuji Seal International Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

3M Company

Taylor Corporation

Huhtamaki OYJ

Taghleef Industries Inc.

Ravenwood Packaging

Sato America

Coveris

Fedrigoni Self-Adhesives (Fedrigoni Group)

Epac holdings LLC

Neenah Inc.

Key Highlights from the Print Label Market Report :

Food Industry is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

Consumers are becoming more aware of the ingredients in the food they consume. Therefore, manufacturers are opting for significant brands which display their product’s ingredients on the label.

According to Label Insight and the Food Marketing Institute, around 86% of customers trust food manufacturers that provide complete ingredient lists.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

In China, the rise of several e-commerce giants is expected to drive the print label market because of the heavy adoption of print labels for their products.

Almost all end-user industries in China are growing due to the rising population, per capita income, and living standards.

What are the Latest Developments in the Print Label Market?

In May 2022, Mondi transformed its portfolio of glassine-based release liners to base paper. This was done to create eco-friendly solutions.

In January 2022, the Resource Label Group LLC, MA-based QSX Labels, expanded regionally in New England. The company expanded its business to offer pressure-sensitive labels.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Print Label Market Based on Print Process, Label Format, End-user Industries, and Geography:

By Print Process (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2020-2027) Offset Lithography Gravure Flexography Screen Letterpress Electrophotography Inkjet

By Label Format (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2020-2027) Wet-glue Labels Pressure-sensitive Labels Linerless Labels Multi-part Tracking Labels In-mold Labels Shrink and Stretch Sleeves

By End-user Industries (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2020-2027) Food Beverage Healthcare Cosmetics Household Industrial (Automotive, Industrial Chemicals, Consumer and Non-consumer Durables) Logistics Other End-user Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2020-2027) North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy Poland The Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Print Label Market Report (2023-2028) .

