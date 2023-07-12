Europe Printed Circuit Board Market Revenues to Reach USD 2.91 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Europe Printed Circuit Board Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2.53 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 2.80% during the forecast period.

Printed circuit boards, or PCBs, are used to connect electronic components. We can identify them as green-colored boards. Miniaturization of electronic components has led to the development of small, portable computer devices that can be worn or carried with ease, driving the demand for PCBs all over Europe. The European PCB manufacturing sector is witnessing more investments and capacity expansions.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.53 billion Market Size (2028) USD 2.91 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 2.80% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Applications in connected vehicles. Miniaturization of electronic components.





Who are the Top Companies in the Europe Printed Circuit Board Market?

The European PCB market is highly fragmented. Players in the market use strategies like partnerships, mergers, investments, and acquisitions to stay ahead of the competition.

The significant players in the European printed circuit board market in 2023 are:

Jabil Inc.

Aspocomp Group PLC

KSG GmbH

Benchmark Electronics Inc.

Wurth Elektronik Group (Wurth Group)

LeitOn GmbH

MicroCirtec Micro Circuit Technology GmbH

Becker & Muller Schaltungsdruck GmbH

AT&S Austria Technologies & Systemtechnik AG

MEKTEC Europe GmbH (Nippon Mektron Ltd)

Unimicron Technology Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (Sumitomo Corporation)

ICAPE Group

Elvia PCB Group

Fujikura Ltd

Multek Corporation

NCAB Group

Exception PCB Limited

Lab Circuits

Eurocircuits

TTM Technologies Inc.

Key Highlights from the Europe Printed Circuit Board Market Report :

Flexible and Flexi-Rigid PCBs Driving the Market

Multilayer flexible PCBs offer advantages like higher assembly density, increased flexibility, smaller size, and easier incorporation. Flexi-rigid PCBs offer high stress-absorbing capability and space-saving.

The adoption of flexible and flexi-rigid PCBs in Europe is increasing in wearable electronics, flexible displays, medical applications, etc.

Growth of the Market in Germany

Germany is known for its automotive industry. Semiconductor companies are investing in innovations in autonomous vehicles in the country.

Favorable government initiatives are also an advantage for PCB manufacturers in Germany.

What are the Latest Developments in the Europe Printed Circuit Board Market?

In December 2022, ICAPE Group acquired 100% of the shares in MMAB Group, a Swedish PCB manufacturer and distributor. The company intends to continue its acquisition strategy in the short and medium term to optimize its solid organic growth.

In November 2022, UnimicronGermany, headquartered in Geldern, North Rhine-Westphalia, committed to investing an additional EUR 12 million (USD 12.89 million) in new infrastructure, equipment, and buildings.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Europe Printed Circuit Board Market Based on Category, End-User Vertical, and Country.

By Category (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Standard Multilayer PCBs Rigid 1-2-sided PCBs HDI/Micro-via/Build-up Flexible PCBs Rigid Flex PCBs Other Categories





By End-user Vertical (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Industrial Electronics Aerospace and Defense Consumer Electronics Communications Automotive Medical Other End-user Verticals





By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe







