Malaysia Plastics Market Revenues to Reach USD 4.52 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

According to a new market research report titled " Malaysia Plastics Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 3.73 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.91% during the forecast period.

Plastics are specific organic materials that are produced using natural products like coal, salt, cellulose, natural gas, and crude oil. The Malaysian plastics market was adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In 2021, however, the market recovered because of the easing of certain restrictions after the pandemic.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 3.73 billion Market Size (2028) USD 4.52 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.91% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rise in the demand for plastics from the food and beverage packaging sector. Growth in the aerospace industry, increased recycling, and increased use of biodegradable plastics.

Which are the Top Companies in the Malaysia Plastics Market?

The Malaysian plastics market is a highly consolidated one. The main reason for the same is the limited availability of plastic resin manufacturers in Malaysia.

The most notable players in the Malaysian plastics market are,

Behn Meyer Polymers Sdn Bhd

BP Plastics Holding Bhd

Commercial Plastic Industries

CYL Corporation Bhd

EE-LIAN Enterprise M Sdn Bhd

Fu Fong Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd

Guppy Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd

Hicom-Teck See Manufacturing Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Lam Seng Plastics Industries Sdn Bhd

Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad

Malayan Electro-Chemical Industry Co. Sdn Bhd

Meditop Corp Sdn Bhd

Metro Plastic Manufacturer Sdn Bhd

Polyplastics Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd

Sanko Plastics (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Scientex

Teck See Plastic Sdn Bhd

Toray Plastics Sdn Bhd

Key Highlights from the Malaysia Plastics Market Report :

Boost in the Demand from Food and Beverage Packaging Applications

Major reasons for the increasing applications of plastic in the packaging segment include ease of molding, recyclability, better wear and chemical resistance, high mechanical strength, and puncture resistance.

Malaysia’s annual per capita plastic packaging consumption is around 16.78 kg/person among South Asian countries. This value is higher compared to other countries, according to the Malaysian Reserve (an information provider by TMR Media Sdn Bhd).

Rise in the Demand for Bioplastics

Bioplastics are created from biological sources as an alternative to conventional plastics. Bioplastics are generally used in cutlery, yogurt cups, and food trays.

Bioplastics provide the packaging industry with a sustainable and renewable alternative, which resulted in a substantial boost in bioplastics production in the year 2021, as per European Bioplastics data.

What are the Latest Developments in the Malaysia Plastics Market?

In March 2022, Lotte Chemical Titan lowered the production capacity of plastics like polyethylene and polypropylene to 85 to 90% because of increasing feedstock prices.

In August 2021, Toray Industries established new facilities in Prai Industrial Park, Penang, Malaysia. These facilities increased the company’s ABS production capacity by 75,000 metric tons per year, reaching 425,000 metric tons per year.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Malaysia Plastics Market Based on Type, Technology, and Application:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2017-2027) Traditional Plastics Engineering Plastics Bioplastics

By Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2017-2027) Blow Molding Extrusion Injection Molding Other Technologies

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2017-2027) Packaging Electrical and Electronics Building and Construction Automotive and Transportation Houseware Furniture and Bedding Other Applications



