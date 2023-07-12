Microspheres Market Revenues to Reach USD 11.25 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Microspheres Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 7.28 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period.

Microspheres refer to microparticles that vary between 1 and 1,000 microns in diameter due to heat and chemical resistance, enhanced processing, and thermal stability. They are used in automotive, cosmetics, paints and coatings, oil and gas, and other industries and are available in solid and hollow forms. Microspheres are used in medical technology as an injectable material in cosmetic surgeries, urology, and reconstructive surgeries.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 7.28 billion Market Size (2028) USD 11.25 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 9.10% Study Period 2017-2027 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing use of microspheres in the medical industry. Rising demand for microspheres from the cosmetics industry.

Which are the Top Companies in the Microspheres Market?

The microspheres market is fragmented in nature and consists of established players. These players are introducing new products and employing advanced technologies to expand their market presence.

The most prominent players in the microspheres market are:

3M

Bangs Laboratories Inc.

Chase Corporation

Cospheric LLC

Kureha Corporation

Luminex Corporation (Diasorin SpA)

Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co. Ltd

Merit Medical Systems

Momentive

Mo-sci Corporation (Heraeus Holdings)

Nouryon

Potters Industries LLC

Siemens Healthineers AG

Trelleborg AB

Key Highlights from the Microspheres Market Report :

Rising Use of Microspheres in Medical Technology

Microspheres, in the form of polymer, glass, and ceramic, are used in medical technology for manufacturing and testing medical devices.

They are also widely used in the field of medical diagnostics as tissue fillers, injectable biomaterial, drug delivery vehicles, and reagents for diagnostic devices.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

The United States ranks second in automotive manufacturing on a global scale. The large-scale production of automobiles in the country is expected to increase further due to the rising affordability of vehicles, thereby driving the market studied.

The US automotive industry contributes heavily to Canada’s GDP and is expected to grow further in the future, providing growth opportunities to the market studied.

What are the Latest Developments in the Microspheres Market?

In June 2022, Nouryon launched Expancel HP92 microspheres to reduce weight and absorb high pressure in underbody coatings and sealants for the automotive industry.

In February 2022, 3M’s glass bubbles were used on a massive scale as insulation for NASA’s liquid hydrogen storage tank. Its glass bubbles have high strength and low density and are hollow

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Microspheres Market Based on Raw Material, Type, Application, and Geography:



By Raw Material (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2017-2027) Glass Polymer Ceramic Fly Ash Metallic Other Raw Materials

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2017-2027) Hollow Solid

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2017-2027) Automotive Aerospace Cosmetics Oil and Gas Paints and Coatings Medical Technology Composites Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2017-2027) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



