Can Sleeve Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global can sleeve market looks promising with opportunities in the hotel & restaurant, food service outlet, corporate office, and airport & theatre end use industries. The global can sleeve market is expected to reach an estimated $17.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rapidly growing beverage industry, widespread usage of these sleeves to keep drinks cold owing to its slow paced heat conduction, and increasing adoption of environment-friendly can sleeves globally.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Can Sleeve Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global can sleeve market by product, material, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Can Sleeve Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Shrink Sleeves

• Neoprene Sleeves

• Silicone Sleeves



Can Sleeve Market by Material [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Plastic

• Rubber



Can SleeveMarket by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hotels & Restaurants

• Food Service Outlets

• Corporate Offices

• Airport & Theaters

• Others



Can Sleeve Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Can Sleeve Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, can sleeve companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the can sleeve companies profiled in this report include-

• Kinsbrae Group

• U.

S. Poly Enterprise

• Xiamen Horison Trading

• Jin Sheu Enterprise

• Yiwu Chuangning Arts & Crafts

Can Sleeve Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that silicone sleeve is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of their eye-catching and appealing appearance.

• The hotel & restaurant end use industry segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of these can sleeves, owing to their durability and reusability, in cafes and hotels & restaurants.

• North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing consumption of beverages that are neatly packaged in silicone beer can covers and the presence of key manufacturing hubs in the region.

Features of the Can Sleeve Market

• Market Size Estimates: Can sleeve market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Can sleeve market size by various segments, such as by product, material, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Can sleeve market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different products, materials, end use industries, and regions for the can sleeve market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the can sleeve market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the can sleeve market size?

Answer: The global can sleeve market is expected to reach an estimated $17.3 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for can sleeve market?

Answer: The global can sleeve market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the can sleeve market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rapidly growing beverage industry, widespread usage of these sleeves to keep drinks cold owing to its slow paced heat conduction and increasing adoption of environment-friendly can sleeves globally.

Q4. What are the major segments for can sleeve market?

Answer: The future of the can sleeve market looks promising with opportunities in the hotel & restaurant, food service outlet, corporate office, and airport & theatre end use industries.

Q5. Who are the key can sleeve companies?



Answer: Some of the key can sleeve companies are as follows:

Q6. Which can sleeve segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that silicone sleeve segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of their eye-catching and appealing appearance.

Q7. In can sleeve market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing consumption of beverages that are neatly packaged in silicone beer can covers and the presence of key manufacturing hubs in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global can sleeve market by product (shrink sleeves, neoprene sleeves, and silicone sleeves), material (plastics and rubber), end use industry (hotels & restaurants, food service outlets, corporate offices, airport & theaters, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to can sleeve market or related to can sleeve companies, can sleeve market size, can sleeve market share, can sleeve market growth, can sleeve market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

