Agricultural Biostimulants Market Value to Reach USD 5.62 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

The organic food industry is a major driving force behind the advancement of the biostimulants market. Increased awareness among farmers, notably in the Asia-Pacific region, regarding the advantages of biostimulants is another factor strengthening the market's growth. The market is also expanding with the increased adoption of sustainable farming methods.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 3.23 billion Market Size (2028) USD 5.62 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 11.7% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units USD billion Largest Market Europe Fastest Growing Market Europe Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing concern for environmental health. Increasing awareness among farmers regarding the uses of biostimulants.

The global agricultural biostimulant market is highly competitive. With the presence of various small and medium-sized companies and a few big players, the market is in stiff competition. Important companies are investing in new products and improvisation of products, along with expansions and acquisitions to grow their business. Another key area of investment is the focus on R&D to launch new products at reduced prices.

Key Highlights from the Agricultural Biostimulants Report :

Expansion in Organic Production Practices

Biostimulants are important for the agricultural industry’s future in terms of advancing organic practices. Biostimulants can enhance soil microflora which makes the uptake of nutrients more efficient. They are also associated with organic farming, which is currently witnessing strong progress in conventional agriculture.

Responding to the increasing need to meet food sufficiency and the importance of environment-friendly farming practices, the organic food industry is recording an exponential double-digit growth rate. Expanding health-conscious consumers globally are opting for organic food to avoid adverse health effects caused by chemical preservatives.

Europe is the Fastest-growing Region

Germany leads in reinforcing Europe’s significant priorities for smart growth and innovation for the bio-based economy. Biostimulants represent a decisive ingredient for the same. Market players are addressing specific agricultural demands and extending the use of biostimulants. In addition to government approaches, a vast range of product development by the major companies further boosts the demand for the biostimulants market.

European Union’s rigid regulations on environmental safety have paved the way for a promising biostimulant market in European countries, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

What are the Latest Developments in the Agricultural Biostimulants Market?

In May 2022, UPL partnered with Kimitec’s MAAVi Innovation Center to deliver Biosolutions in the United States.

In October 2021, UPL Ltd collaborated with Chr. Hansen, a multinational bioscience company that develops microbial-based Biosolutions (including biostimulants and biopesticides). ​

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Agricultural Biostimulants Market Based on Origin, Active Ingredient, Application, Crop Type, and Geography:

By Origin Natural Biostimulants Biosynthetic Biostimulants

By Active Ingredients Humic Acid Fulvic Acid Amino Acids Protein Hydrolysates Seaweed Extracts Other Active Ingredients

By Application Foliar Soil Seed

By Crop Type Grains and Cereals Pulses and Oilseeds Commercial Crops Fruits and Vegetables Other Crop Types

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Africa South Africa Rest of Africa



