Insecticides Market Revenues to Reach USD 23.18 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Insecticides Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 18.16 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.



With the continuous rise in the population worldwide, there is an increase in agricultural production to satisfy the rising food demand. Upgrades in farming techniques and technologies are some factors that drive the market. There is also a tremendous increase in the number of insecticide-resistant pests. This is pushing the insecticide manufacturers to invest more in their research and development activities.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 18.16 billion Market Size (2028) USD 23.18 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5% Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Upgrades in agricultural technologies. Snowballing of agricultural activities.

Who are the Top Companies in the Insecticides Market?



With numerous key players, the market is consolidated. They are also engaged in partnerships, expansions, and mergers and acquisitions, which are expected to consolidate the market.

The noteworthy players holding the insecticides industry are:

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

American Vanguard Corporation

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience AG

Corteva Agriscience

FMC Corporation

Isagro SpA

NuFarm Limited

Syngenta AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

UPL Limited

Key Highlights from the Insecticides Market Report :

Necessity for Increased Agricultural Productivity Amid Declining Farmlands

As per the FAO, the food demand worldwide is expected to increase from 50% to 90% by 2050 due to the projected increase in the global population by over a third, or 2.3 billion people, between 2009 and 2050. With the increasing population globally, food production needs are likely to increase by about 70% by 2050 worldwide. This indicates a significant surge in the production of certain food commodities.

From climate change to the outbreak of pests and shortage of investment, many factors have restricted the production of food products. The percentage of arable land area is falling in most countries worldwide, indicating the urgency to enhance agricultural productivity to meet the population's rising demand.

Asia-Pacific to Hold a Significant Market Share

The Asia-Pacific region has diverse climatic conditions which support the production of an inclusive variety of crops. The rising number of resistant pests, strengthening food demand, and the need for increased agricultural productivity are the main factors driving the insecticide market in the region.

APAC is also characterized by extremely evolved technological advancements, which, in combination with increasing investments in R&D of biological insect control products, serve the snowballing domestic demand for quality food.

What are the Latest Developments in the Insecticides Market?

In April 2022, BASF SE launched Exponus insecticide in India. It helps the farmers in protecting their crops from caterpillars and thrips and boosts crop productivity. It can be used on crops such as oilseeds, pulses, and vegetables.

In February 2021, the Crop Science division at Bayer Vietnam introduced Vayego 200SC, a new multi-insecticide and liquid formula containing tetraniliprole. The product attacks caterpillars and addresses the varied protection needs of modern farmers.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Insecticides Market Based on Origin, Application, Insect Pest Type, and Geography:

By Origin Synthetic Insecticides Bio-insecticides

By Application Grains and Cereals Pulses and Oilseeds Commercial Crops Fruits and Vegetables Turf and Ornamental

By Insect Pest Type Sucking Pest Insecticides Biting and Chewing Pest Insecticides

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Africa South Africa Rest of Africa



