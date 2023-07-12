Freeze-Dried Fruits and Vegetable Market Revenues to Reach USD 49.73 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Freeze-Dried Fruits and Vegetable Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 36.13 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period.



The developing food-processing sector and the massive demand for ready-to-eat or convenience food products have considerably increased, leading to an increase in the demand for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables to be used in snacks, soups, dressings, and other such products. The application of freeze-dried fruits has entered into different end-user industries, such as fruity granola cereal, energy bars, and healthy snacks, including trail mix.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 36.13 billion Market Size (2028) USD 49.73 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.60% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rising demand for ready-to-cook meals and healthy snacking options. Introduction of innovative products by global companies.

Who are the Top Companies in the Freeze-Dried Fruits and Vegetable Market?



The global freeze-dried fruits and vegetable market is highly fragmented and consolidated. Key players are relying on product innovation as a key strategy to achieve a prominent market share and optimize their offerings, along with mergers and acquisitions. Expansion of the production and distribution networks is another crucial strategy.

The significant players holding the freeze-dried fruits and vegetable market are:

European Freeze Dry

Mercer Foods LLC

Chaucer Foods Ltd

Döhler Group SE

Paradise Fruits Solutions GmbH & Co. KG

Fujian Lixing Foods Co. Ltd

Berrifine AS

Saraf Foods Ltd

Naturz Organics

R. J. Van Drunen & Sons Inc.

Key Highlights from the Freeze-Dried Fruits and Vegetable Market Report :

Rising Demand for Ready-to-Cook Meals and Healthy Snacking Options

The market is witnessing increased demand for ready-to-cook or ready-to-consume food items as these can be easily included in the regular routines and lifestyles of buyers. Beneficial products with increased shelf-life are greatly in demand, remarkably after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Likewise, prominent manufacturers are introducing innovative products in the freeze-dried fruits and vegetable segment to augment their market shares.

Asia-Pacific Holds Major Share

Asian consumers are inclined toward healthy product formulations with innovative ingredients. The profusion of raw materials and the rising food & beverage industry growth in the emerging market of Asia-Pacific, such as India, China, and South Korea, is anticipated to support market growth.

The emerging demand for foods requiring minimum preparation is helping the freeze-dried fruits and vegetable market in the APAC region because they can be easily incorporated into the diet. China is the biggest market for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables in the region, serving as a prominent hub for chief players to consolidate their foothold in the market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Freeze-Dried Fruits and Vegetable Market?

In August 2021, Paradise Fruits Solutions launched its range of ready-to-order granulates suitable for a variety of applications, including chocolate, confectionery, and baking. They are available in sizes ranging from 2mm – 9mm and in eight different flavors such as raspberry and cranberry, apple, blueberry, lemon, orange, strawberry, Woodberry and caramel.

In February 2021, European Freeze Dry publicized its freeze-dried jackfruit. The benefits of freeze-dried jackfruit come with its adaptable uses, its texture, and the opportunities for use in pot meals as a substitute for pulled pork or chicken.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Freeze-Dried Fruits and Vegetable Market Based on Type, Application, and Geography:

By Type Fruit Types Strawberry Blueberry Raspberry Blackberry Mango Apple Other Fruit Types Vegetable Types Beans Corn Peas Tomato Mushroom Other Vegetable Types

By Application Breakfast Cereal Soups and Snacks Ice Cream and Desserts Bakery and Confectionery Dips and Dressings Others

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Africa South Africa Rest of Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Freeze-Dried Fruits and Vegetable Market Report (2023-2028) .

