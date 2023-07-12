Global Market for 3D Printing in Healthcare Will Cross US$14 Bn by 2030, Says Fairfield Market Research in a New Report

London, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest published report of Fairfield Market Research on the global 3D printing in healthcare market offers a detailed view of the market for comprehension of the growth analysis and forecast for the forecast period, 2023 – 2030. The report says an approximately US$3.4 Bn market for 3D printing in healthcare will reach beyond US$14 Bn in 2030, exhibiting a solid CAGR of 19.8% over the years of projection.

The adoption will continue to rise high in the upcoming years as industry looks at the key benefits of 3D printing technology, including lower manufacturing costs, and bulk manufacturing possibilities. “The capability of the technology to allow a patient-specific approach will strengthen the case for the ascending application of 3D printing in healthcare,” remarks the company analyst.

Key Research Insights

Growth projections indicate 19.8% CAGR for 3D printing in healthcare market through 2030

The polymers category continues to lead while biomaterials are emerging more lucrative

The implants and prostheses segment spearheads, whereas maximum opportunity lies in biomanufacturing





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Polymers Most Preferred

Polymers remain the leading material segment and currently accounts for revenue worth over a billion-dollar. The demand for biomaterials is however expected to witness nearly 20.3% growth between 2023 and 2030, indicates the report.

Jetting Technologies Expect Fastest Growth

While VAT photopolymerisation, material extrusion, and powder bed fusion have been extensively employed in medicine, and dentistry, a significant opportunity lies in the growing need for greater accuracy. This is where the advent of material extrusion technology will have an upper hand.

Increasing inclination toward jetting technologies as preferred medical models will drive the Applications are likely to expand for jetting technologies like binder jetting, and material jetting as jetting technologies gain preference over other conventional medical models.

Biomanufacturing Segment Turns into an Opportunity Hub

By application, the implants and prostheses segment holds a lion’s share with more than US$1.2 Bn revenue contribution to the overall market. The fastest growth is however projected for the biomanufacturing category.

The report highlights a growing role of 3D bioprinting technology in the rapidly emerging personalised healthcare sector. “The bioprinting technology will be a gamechanger in the artificial organs industry and will be more than a clinical or medical boon for patients suffering burns, as well as several other conditions. The report also identifies ample opportunity for cosmetics brands, in the 3D bioprinting technology,” says the company analyst.

Key Report Highlights

The market revenue will see over 4x expansion during the decade-old period, till 2030.

Demand will be higher in dentistry.

Demand for jetting technologies will see the fastest growth.





Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific All Set for 21% Growth

In the light of the EU’s investments in accelerating R&D of medicine and medical implants using AI, and 3D printing (April, 2022), the Europe market for 3D printing in healthcare remains vital.

The US will also be significant and the report says the North American market revenue will exceed the US$5.8 Bn mark by the end of forecast year 2030.

The market for 3D printing in healthcare will surge ahead rapidly across Asia Pacific, suggest the report findings. While the region has a major cost benefit when it comes to labour, and raw material, it is also likely to gain significantly from investments pouring in training, education, and research across the key Asian nations.

The report forecasts a stupendous CAGR of approximately 21% for the 3D printing in healthcare market of Asia Pacific. Japan, and Korea will be at the forefront.

Competition Analysis

The report includes close examination of technology and vendor assessment that covers detailed vendor summary profiles, strategic developments, product mapping, capability analysis, regional foothold, and economic analysis.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$3.4 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$14.2 Bn CAGR 19.8% Key Players 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd, EOS GmbH, TeVido Biodevices, Precision ADM, Might Oak Medical, Allevi (BioBots), Exone Company, General Electric, Formlabs Inc., Materialise N.V., Organovo Holdings Inc., Oxford Performance Materials Inc., CELLINK, Proto Labs, SLM Solutions Group AG, Rokit, Cellbricks

Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market is Segmented as Below:

By Material

Metals

Polymers

Biomaterials

Other

By Technology

VAT photopolymerization

Powder Bed Fusion

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Binder Jetting

Other

By Application

Medical Models

Implants & Prostheses

Medical Aids, supportive guides, splints

Tools, instruments and parts of medical devices

Biomanufacturing





By Geographic Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Leading Companies

3D Systems, Inc.

Stratasys LTD

Materialise NV

General Electric Company

Organovo Holdings Inc

Formlabs

3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd

3D Bioprinting Solutions

Aspect Biosystems

BICO

CELLINK

Other

