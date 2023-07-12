Fox Nuts Market to Worth USD 80.35 Million by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the Indian Journal of Traditional Knowledge highlights that fox nuts are highly nutritious and can be consumed after appropriate processing. The increasing awareness of the health benefits and various uses of fox nuts has led to significant growth in the global fox nuts market. The rising awareness among the younger generation and fitness enthusiasts about the nutritional value and health advantages of fox nuts has substantially increased the customer base.

The expenditure on nutritious food products and healthy snacks is rapidly increasing in the fox nuts market, fueled by the growing per capita income and urbanization. There is a growing demand for healthy and convenient snack options as people become more conscious of their dietary choices. Fox nuts have emerged as one of the most popular choices in this category, with a wide range of varieties available.

Market Size in 2022 USD 42.17 Million 2030 Value Projection USD 80.35Million CAGR 8.4% Forecast Period 2023-2030

Distribution channel Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Online Channels Segmentis Expected to Grow in the Market Due totheNumerous Advantages Offered by Online Portals

Online channels are poised for rapid expansion, with a projected CAGRof 12.3%. This growth can be attributed to the numerous advantages offered by online portals compared to traditional offline channels. Online platforms provide convenience to consumers, allowing them to browse and purchase products from the comfort of their homes.

The markets in the North America are projected to demonstrate a remarkable CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030, positioning it as the fastest-growing regional segment in the fox nuts market. This growth can be attributed to the untapped potential of Western countries, including the U.K. and the U.S.

Offline Distribution Channel Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due toPredominantly Available through Offline Channels

The offline distribution channel segment held a significant share of almost 60.0% in the global fox nuts market, with a value of nearly USD 15.0 million. Lotus seeds, commonly known as fox nuts, are predominantly available through offline channels, including retail stores, supermarkets, grocery outlets, and nutritional food outlets.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are projected to show the highest CAGR, solidifying their position as the largest fox nuts market. The increasing consumer concern regarding health issues such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity fuels this growth. As a result, individuals actively seek healthier snack alternatives, increasing the demand for nutritious food options.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the fox nuts market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Fox Nuts Market

Kinect, a leading digital marketing agency, recently awarded the digital media mandate for Too Yumm!, a popular snacking brand in India. Too Yumm! is owned by Guiltfree Industries, the FMCG division of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. This partnership signifies the brand's commitment to leveraging digital platforms to enhance its marketing and reach a wider audience.

