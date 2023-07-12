Global Air Conditioner Market Revenues to Reach USD 252.69 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Air Conditioner Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 188.09 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period.

The air conditioning (AC) industry is looking ahead at significant growth driven by high temperatures and humidity levels globally. ACs that offer inverters and air-purification features are expected to become more popular. Smart air conditioners are an emerging trend. Governments around the world are supporting the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly AC products by phasing out CFC refrigerants.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 188.09 billion Market Size (2028) USD 252.69 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.08% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing temperatures and humidity levels worldwide. Innovation in air conditioning technology.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Air Conditioner Market?

The competitive landscape study of Mordor Intelligence provides a detailed strategic analysis of the business and performance of every major company in the market, including financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news.

The significant players in the global air conditioner market with majority market share in 2023 are:

Daikin Industries Ltd

Gree Electrical Appliances Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

Midea Group Co. Ltd

Hitachi-Johnson Controls Air Conditioning Inc.

Carrier​

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Haier Group Corporation

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Robert Bosch

Key Highlights from the Global Air Conditioner Market Report :

Growing Demand for Air Conditioners Worldwide

The last five years have been the warmest years on record. July 2019 was the warmest month on record.

China is the world's largest market for room air conditioners, followed by the Asia region, Japan, North America, Europe, and Latin America in second to sixth places.

Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific is witnessing the highest demand for air conditioners driven by rapid infrastructure development. PAC and RAC are the dominating segments.

Other than China, Japan and India are also significant markets for air conditioners.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Air Conditioner Market?

In January 2022, LG Electronics USA showcased its new robust lineup of residential, light commercial, and commercial HVAC solutions at the 2022 AHR Expo conducted in Las Vegas.

In January 2021, Panasonic announced plans to double its AC business in the next three years to invest in domestic manufacturing in India.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Air Conditioner Market Based on Product Type, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Window Split and Multi Split Packaged Air Conditioner (PAC) Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Others (Chillers and Portables)





End-user (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Residential Commercial





Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Multi-brand Stores Exclusive Stores Online Other Channels

Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Air Conditioner Market Report (2023-2028) .

