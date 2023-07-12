Hyderabad, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Functional Food Market Revenues to Reach USD 212.85 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

According to a new market research report titled “ Functional Food Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 186.21 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 2.71% during the forecast period.

Functional foods provide specific health benefits beyond the regular daily intake of nutrients, for instance, enhanced bone health, cholesterol management, improved heart health, and other benefits associated with eye health and vision. The mounting demand for nutritional and fortifying food additives is projected to drive market growth. Food manufacturers are implementing the fortification of nutritional additives in their product offerings too. The objective of incorporating additives in the food industry is to improve the nutritional content of food items.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 186.21 billion Market Size (2028) USD 212.85 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 2.71% Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Mounting demand for nutritional and fortifying food additives. Consumers’ inclination toward foods with functional ingredients to reduce the risk of certain health conditions.

Who are the Top Companies in the Functional Food Market?



The functional food market is competitive, and numerous domestic and multinational players are competing for market share. As a crucial marketing strategy, companies are focusing on new product launches with healthier ingredients/organic claims along with mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and expansions.

The noteworthy players holding the global functional food market are:

Lotus Bakeries

Nestlé SA

Hearthside Food Solutions LLC

Valio Eesti AS

The Kellogg's Company

Abbott Laboratories

PepsiCo Inc.

Danone SA

Clif Bar & Company

General Mills

Laird Superfoods

Cocos Organic

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

Care Nutrition

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

Key Highlights from the Functional Food Market Report :

Rising Consumption of Nutrient-Enriched Food

The recognition regarding the health benefits of functional foods in protecting against diseases such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes, etc., is ascending. Thus, the positive impact of functional foods on one’s health is supporting market demand and growth. The growing population and changes in food fashion among people are the major drivers of the market.

Similarly, the expanding trend of on-the-go snacking is becoming extremely popular among children due to their need for regular meals. Adults prefer them due to their active hectic lifestyles.

Asia-Pacific Holds a Significant Market Share

Asia-Pacific is the chief market for functional food foodstuffs. Growing consumer interest, along with a better understanding of the immunity-enhancing function of proper diet and food habits, are some of the significant factors driving the growth of mineral-enriched and vitamin-fortified food product sales.

Furthermore, in countries such as Japan and China, manufacturers are becoming more creative with dairy packaging, ingredients, and flavors, launching fortified variants easily, thereby boosting the functional food market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Functional Food Market?

In April 2023, Nestlé launched two new vegan chocolate chips under its Toll House brand. These chips were launched to meet the demand for plant-based products.

February 2023: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) launched Millet Horlicks in Tamil Nadu. As per the company, Millet Horlicks in chocolate flavor is HUL's first product which contains multi-millets like Finger Millet (Ragi), Sorghum (Jowar), Foxtail Millet (Kanngani) and Pearl Millet (Bajra).

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Functional Food Market Based on Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography:

By Product Type Bakery Products Breakfast Cereals Snack/Functional Bars Sports Bars Energy Bars Protein Bars Dairy Products Yogurt Other Functional Dairy Products Baby Food Other Product Types

By Distribution Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialist Retailers Convenience/Grocery Stores Online Retail Stores Other Distribution Channels

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Functional Food Market Report (2023-2028) .

