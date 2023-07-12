New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Graphite Foil Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474387/?utm_source=GNW



Graphite Foil Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global graphite foil market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, petroleum, chemical, nuclear, and fuel cell applications. The global graphite foil market is expected to reach an estimated $1.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight and high-strength materials in the automotive and aerospace industries along with rising investments by key players in research & development (R&D) activities to introduce new products and technologies across the globe.



Graphite Foil Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global graphite foil market by type, application, and region, as follows:



Graphite Foil Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• 98% Carbon

• 99% Carbon

• 99.9% Carbon

• 99.95% Carbon

• 99.99% Carbon



Graphite Foil Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Automotive

• Petroleum

• Chemicals

• Nuclear Industries

• Fuel Cell Industry

• Others



Graphite Foil Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Graphite Foil Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, graphite foil companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the graphite foil companies profiled in this report include-

• American Elements

• HP Materials Solutions

• CGT Carbon

• Jiangxi Dasen Technology

• UNICHIMTEK

• Gee Graphite

• GES-AGM

• CARRARA

• SPETECH

• Henning Gasket & Seals

• Kryotherm

Graphite Foil Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that 98% carbon is expected to remain the largest type segment over the forecast period. Because of its high purity levels and superior properties, it is used in the production of graphene.

• Within this market, automotive will remain the largest application segment due to its increasing application in the production of lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells, and supercapacitors owing to its properties that include high thermal conductivity, low electrical conductivity, and high strength against corrosion and wear & tear.

• APAC will remain the highest growing region over the forecast period due to significant growth in the automotive industry, increasing nuclear power sector in China and India, and favorable government regulations focusing on promoting domestic manufacturing output in the region.

FAQ

Q1. What is the graphite foil market size?

Answer: The global graphite foil market is expected to reach an estimated $1.6 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for graphite foil market?

Answer: The global graphite foil market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the graphite foil market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight and high-strength materials in the automotive and aerospace industries along with rising investments by key players in research & development (R&D) activities to introduce new products and technologies across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for graphite foil market?

Answer: The future of the graphite foil market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, petroleum, chemical, nuclear, and fuel cell applications.

Q5. Who are the key graphite foil companies?



Q6. Which graphite foil segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that 98% carbon is expected to remain the largest type segment over the forecast period. Because of its high purity levels and superior properties, 98% carbon is used in the production of graphene.

Q7. In graphite foil market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the highest growing region over the forecast period due to significant growth in the automotive industry, increasing nuclear power sector in China and India, and favorable government regulations focusing on promoting domestic manufacturing output in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global graphite foil market by type (98% carbon, 99% carbon, 99.9% carbon, 99.95% carbon, and 99.99% carbon), application (automotive, petroleum, chemical, nuclear industries, fuel cell industry, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



