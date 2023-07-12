Flexjet Updates Partnership Guide With 40+ Iconic Brands From Across the Globe

Cleveland, OH, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in subscription-based private aviation, has updated its offering of exclusive luxury benefits, products and accommodations to include more than 40 global brands. With its customers’ distinctive taste in mind, Flexjet has curated a list of like-minded brands across the globe covering wineries, bespoke fashion and jewelry, extraordinary boutique hotels and entrée to unique experiences such as Royal Ascot, Snow Polo St. Mortiz and the Concours d’Elegance. Details of the new partners, available only to Flexjet aircraft Owners, are available through a new guide.

“At Flexjet, we pride ourselves in providing our Owners what is most exceptional in life, whether it is the world’s finest air travel or access to the best in accommodations, travel experiences and so many other things that speak to our Owners’ varied tastes, aspirations and passions,” said Flexjet Chief Marketing Officer Lauren Florian. “Through partnerships with brands that share our commitment to luxury and excellence, we provide added value to our Owners while building a stronger bond with them.”

Among the specially curated experiences and benefits available to Flexjet Owners are:

Boutique Hotels: Flexjet has identified exquisite boutique hotels in highly frequented markets including Washington, D.C., Dallas, Chicago, Miami, Aspen and Beverly Hills in the U.S. and in across the globe in Tel Aviv, London, Gstaad, Monaco, Basel, St. Moritz, Scotland, Amsterdam, and Oman. In addition to convenience advantages, each hotel offers unique benefits available only to Flexjet Owners.

Elite Events: One of the most highly requested benefits of Flexjet aircraft ownership is access to elite events. Flexjet offers its customers access to the race meetings at Royal Ascot, the world’s premier fair for fine art at TEFAF in Maastricht, superyacht celebrations in Monaco, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and elsewhere and The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering and the Concours d’Elegance both during Monterey Car Week, among others.

Health and Wellness: Returning this year is one of their most popular partners: Human Longevity, Inc. This practice offers wellness care as opposed to the ‘sick care’ with the goal of helping people live long healthy lives by identifying health risks in early stages when they are most treatable. Far more advanced than the standard executive physical, this complimentary diagnostic screening is available to Flexjet aircraft Owners.

Travel Services: Luxury travel agency Skylark, elite car rental company Go Rentals, chauffeured luxury transportation provider, Empire CLS, travel and medical insurance membership program ARREVA Advantage, all provide exclusive travel to Flexjet’s customers. Another benefit is complimentary upgraded car rental program memberships at National and Enterprise.

Premium Brands: Many of the world’s finest clothiers, jewelers and other crafters produce only in very small numbers. Flexjet Owners have access to the limited production of sports outfitter Beretta, leather bag and accessories crafter Ghurka, sunglass maker Kaenon and Master & Dynamic, designer of precision sound equipment, among others.

Wines and Wine Tours: Wines are a particular passion for many Flexjet Owners, and Flexjet has partnered with Porthos, a concierge service that offers exclusive access to Napa Valley, Sonoma and Bordeaux wineries. Private Porthos tours grant access to wineries not open to the public as well as access to limited wine allocations. In addition, Flexjet will select one vineyard each season, showcasing its wines at Flexjet’s private terminals and at their events. Complimentary tours and private tastings at the seasonal vineyard is also a benefit. The first to be featured is Hamel Family Wines.

Flexjet aircraft Owners can access more information about the partnerships online through https://www.flexjet.com/partnerships or by contacting their Flexjet concierge.

About Flexjet

Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in subscription-bed private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 24 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, which features the most modern fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 40 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Praetor 500, Bombardier Challenger 350, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet’s European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet’s helicopter division sells fractional, lease, and on-demand charter access to its fleet of owned, operated and maintained Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom, and southern Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @FlexjetInc.

Attachment