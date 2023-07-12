ATTEN…TION! Canadian Armed Forces and Royal Canadian Navy return to Toronto Waterfront Festival

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Waterfront Festival, formerly Redpath Waterfront Festival, is excited to announce the return of the Canadian Armed Forces and Royal Canadian Navy to the 2023 festival.

In keeping with the huge theme of the event which is featuring the return of the World’s Largest Rubber Duck, presented by Clorox®, the Canadian Armed Forces will be rolling in with two massive vehicles, each weighing over 45,000 pounds. Visitors are invited to explore the Canadian Army’s Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) 6.0 and Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle (TAPV) as well as meet the crews, hear their experiences, explore their gear and learn about what life is like as a military member.

The festival, which is in partnership with the Waterfront BIA, will also welcome back the Royal Canadian Navy with on-land and on-water activations including the HMCS Oriole sail training vessel, which is celebrating its 102nd anniversary. The Royal Canadian Navy will also have their mascot SONAR and equipment on-land for people to explore and interact with.

“The Canadian Armed Forces is proud to participate in events across Canada, and we welcome all Canadians to come out to meet our personnel and see our equipment,” stated Colonel Nickolas Roby, Commander, Canadian Armed Forces Recruiting Group.

The festival will be located at 7 Queens Quay East, on Toronto’s Waterfront, from 11am to 8pm on Saturday September 16 and 10am to 6pm on Sunday September 17.

Additional programming for the festival includes:

The World’s Largest Rubber Duck, presented by Clorox ® , who will be nesting on-land this year.

Roaming and pop-up entertainment presented by Redpath Sugar.

The Billy Bishop Airport Picnic Lounge.

Free giveaways and activities from partners including Menkes and Waterfront BIA.

Live Green Toronto crafts and games for kids and families.

Fun interactive photo areas from Queens Quay Terminal, Florida Orange Juice and Toronto Regional Real Estate Board.

Local food trucks and food vendors.



2023 festival partners include: The Waterfront BIA, Redpath Sugar, Clorox®, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Menkes Developments, Waterfront Toronto, Beck Taxi, Florida Orange Juice, Queens Quay Terminal, Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, Porter Airlines and Westin Harbour Castle. For more information on the festival visit www.towaterfrontfest.com and @towaterfrontfest on social media.

ABOUT TORONTO WATERFRONT FESTIVAL:

The Toronto Waterfront Festival, in partnership with the Waterfront BIA, is an annual summer event providing on-land and on-water programming for people of all ages and interests, with the goal of promoting Toronto locally and internationally as a premiere waterfront destination. With music, food, nautical programs and entertainment, the festival offers something for everyone to enjoy. Every three years, the event welcomes majestic TALL SHIPS® to Toronto. www.towaterfrontfest.com

ABOUT WATER’S EDGE FESTIVALS & EVENTS:

Water’s Edge Festivals & Events is an Ontario not-for-profit corporation created in 2011 with a mandate to increase tourism to Toronto’s waterfront. WEFE produces the annual Toronto Waterfront Festival and Sugar Shack TO. Past projects have included the pan-provincial TALL SHIPS 1812 Tour (2013) and the ONTARIO 150 Tour (2017) which featured the World’s Largest Rubber Duck.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e17b6647-f159-4f82-8e7d-7897532f9fa2