Get the Inside Scoop and Learn What’s Next for Pharma Marketing at Questex’s Digital Pharma East 2023

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Digital Pharma East Conference will bring together the pharma marketing community to learn about the new trends, strategies and technologies, network with peers and have fun September 11-14 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The Digital Pharma East Conference is presented by Fierce Pharma.

“Digital Pharma East is THE event for pharma marketers, and this year’s event will be better and bigger than ever. The industry is constantly evolving and adapting, and keeping one step ahead is critical for our attendees. We have new content, awards programs, networking and extraordinary activations, the conference will be jam packed with programs that will keep attendees engaged for four days,” said Jennifer Woods, Vice President, Fierce Life Sciences Events. “Our aim is to bring additional learning opportunities to the pharma marketing community by adding workshops to the content lineup on Monday, September 11. Additionally, sustainability has become a top priority for many pharma marketing companies. As part of achieving sustainability, we need to focus on ensuring good health and well-being. That is why, for every paid Digital Pharma East registration in the month of July, we will help protect one child from life-threatening diseases so they can grow up happy, healthy and safe.”

What’s in store for attendees at Digital Pharma East

Conference Program

Digital Pharma East will offer high-level, cutting-edge content from over 100 speakers and more than 60 sessions. The conference will address the biggest challenges facing pharma marketers in today’s healthcare landscape as well as many networking opportunities to bring the pharma marketing community together.

Digital Pharma Power-Up Day, which takes place Monday, September 11 from 2:00-5:00 p.m., offers two in-depth workshop sessions that will deliver essential skills before the main conference. Igniting Innovation: Harnessing the Power of AI for Brand Identity Design, one of these sessions, will allow attendees to participate in hands on breakout sessions that will use AI as part of the creative development process. This session is sponsored by Addison Whitney, a Syneos Health company.

The Main Stage programming, curated by Fierce Pharma, features four tracks:

Omnichannel Engagement

HCP Engagement

Patient Solutions

NEW: Media Track: The new track will explore how to effectively utilize new media platforms and techniques, while also recognizing the importance of traditional media in reaching diverse audiences. Attendees can expect to gain insights on how to create a balanced media mix and build effective campaigns that leverage the latest digital trends to drive meaningful engagement and foster trust with patients and healthcare providers. The Media track will cover the following topics: OTT (over-the-top), CTV (connected TV) and audio.

The sessions will be delivered by industry thought leaders including:



Byron Austin, Head of Corporate Responsibility & ESG Management, Organon

Charles Castano, Vice President, US Information Technology, Genentech (Site Head and US LT) & Roche Diagnostics

Mohamed Issa, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Immunology, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Teona Johnson, Head of Marketing, Calliditas Therapeutics

Kelly Le, Global Digital Innovation Lead, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Michael Moye, Vice President & Head of Marketing US, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US, Inc.

Paul Murasko, Head of Digital Innovation & Marketing Operations, Azurity Pharmaceuticals

Kate Rowbotham, Senior Vice President, Head, Customer Engagement, Genentech

Manan Shah, VP, Global Health Equity & Policy Partnerships, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Keli Walbert, EVP, US Commercial, Horizon Therapeutics

To see the list of speakers, click here.

The First and Only International Film Festival Focused Exclusively on Health and Wellness

Digital Pharma East is partnering with Digital Health Networks to present the first and only international film festival focused exclusively on health and wellness. The CINEHEALTH International Health & Wellness Film and Video Festival takes place Tuesday, September 12. The festival is a natural fit for Digital Pharma East because it focuses on connecting the pharma marketing community and brings together the best and the brightest minds to share, discover and celebrate the innovation and best practices happening in the world of pharma marketing. The festival will culminate with a live celebration. For content submission and registration to attend the event, click here.

Spotlight Stage Presentations

On the Spotlight Stage in the Exhibit Hall, attendees will discover how Digital Pharma East partners can help solve the real-world problems and pain points. With short and exciting presentations, the speakers will offer a deep dive into specific topics, demo products and introduce new services.

Awards Showcase Amazing People and Programs

The new Digital Pharma East Rising Star Program is designed to grow the marketing community, welcome new members, and encourage personal and professional growth and mentorship within the industry. For more information, click here.

Stephanie Butler, Production Director, Fierce Life Sciences Events added, “We are excited to bring the Digital Pharma East Rising Stars program to our community. Fierce Pharma is committed to helping up-and-coming professionals in marketing roles advance their careers by connecting them with mentors and leaders in our industry. The program is designed to grow the marketing community, welcome new members, and encourage personal and professional growth and mentorship within the industry. Applications are currently being accepted for Digital Pharma East 2023.”

The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, which honors the most compelling, influential and innovative pharma companies and their agencies, will take place on September 13 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown. The awards program celebrates the innovators and leaders that are making a difference and meeting global health challenges. In addition, Fierce Pharma is partnering with Health Union for the second year in a row on the Health Union Social Health Awards. View the finalists here.

Can’t make Digital Pharma East in person? Attend virtually September 19-21. Get info here to register.

For sponsorship opportunities contact Angelique Alcover at aalcover@questex.com.

Digital Pharma East Conference Premier partners include DeepIntent, IQVIA, GoodRx, Pulsepoint, Doceree, Doximity, and PatientPoint. For a full list of 2023 partners, click here.

Stay connected with Digital Pharma East on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Fierce Pharma

Biopharma is a fast-growing world where big ideas come along daily. Our readers rely on Fierce Pharma for the latest news, analysis and data on drugs and the companies that make them. Fierce Pharma covers the pharma waterfront, from late-stage drug development through the entire lifecycle – tracking regulatory approvals, payer negotiations, manufacturing, marketing, patent fights, government investigations and regulation, M&A deals and beyond. Our aim is to analyze the day's news, showing readers not only what they need to know, but why they need to know it. Beyond the daily, the Fierce Pharma team produces special reports that take stock of the industry’s products and finances, and shed new light on industry trends.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Linda Lam

Digital Pharma East

llam@questex.com