Europe Electric Scooter Market to Reach $60.6 Billion and 23.1 Thousand Units by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Europe Electric Scooter Market by Vehicle Type (Electric Motorcycles, Electric Mopeds, E-scooters & Bikes), Power Output (Less Than 3.6kW, 3.6kW to 7.2kW), Battery Technology, Motor Type, Charging Type, End User; and Geography,” the Europe electric scooters market is expected to reach $60.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period, 2023 to 2030. By volume, this market is expected to reach 23.1 million units by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of the Europe electric scooter market is mainly attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of electric motorcycles and e-bikes for short commutes, the rising deployment of electric scooters for ride-sharing services in Europe, and the implementation of stringent emission regulations. Rising health awareness is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for this market's growth. However, the high cost of electric two-wheelers, e-scooters, & bikes and the short lifespan of batteries are expected to obstruct the growth of this market to some extent. The lack of regulations in electric two-wheelers and micromobility space can obstruct the growth of this market.

Download Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5239

The Europe electric scooters market is segmented based on vehicle type, power output, battery technology, motor type, charging type, end user, and country. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on vehicle type, in 2023, the e-kick scooters & bikes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe electric scooters market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing government subsidies and support to promote electric mobility in Europe, increasing use of e-scooters & bikes in courier and e-commerce delivery applications, increasing government subsidies and support to promote electric mobility, growing demand for energy-efficient commuting, and increasing investments by government authorities in the development of EV charging infrastructure.

Based on power output, in 2023, the less than 3.6 kW segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe electric scooters market.The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of e-scooters & bikes for urban commute and recreational activities, initiatives by government authorities for increasing the adoption of e-scooters & bikes, and increasing investments by ride-hailing companies for deploying e-scooters & bikes for micro-mobility.

In the automotive industry, power output refers to the amount of mechanical energy output generated by the electric vehicle motor within a given timeframe. Also, the power output impacts the vehicles’ acceleration, tractability, and ability to climb uphill. Less than 3.6 kW of power is widely used in electric kick scooters. The main drivers accelerating the growth of the less than 3.6 kW segment are the deployment of kick scooters for shared mobility services, the growing popularity of electric vehicles, rising awareness regarding the environmental advantages of electric kick scooters, and positive government regulations to encourage the use of electric kick scooters.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5239

Based on battery technology, in 2023, the lithium-ion battery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe electric scooters market. The segment's large share is attributed to the growing use of electric and hybrid electric vehicles and the rising adoption of battery technology in the renewable energy industry. A lithium-ion or Li-ion battery is a rechargeable type with a higher energy density than lead-acid batteries or nickel-metal hydride batteries. Due to a high energy density, this type of battery can store more electricity in the same size cell. The electrodes of a Lithium-ion battery are made of lightweight lithium and carbon.

Lithium is also a highly reactive element and can store a lot of energy in its atomic bonds; this translates into a very high energy density for lithium-ion batteries. Due to their compactness, durability, and lightweight, these batteries are increasingly used in electric motorcycles, mopeds, e-scooters, and electric bikes. A typical lithium-ion battery can store 150 watt-hours of electricity in 1 kilogram of battery.

Based on motor type, in 2023, the hub motors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe electric scooters market. The growth of the segment is attributed to high flexibility, the ability to drive all-wheel-drive versions and provide higher stability. Hub motors offer flexibility since they can power rear-wheel, front-wheel, or all-wheel-drive vehicles. An electric bike with a rear hub motor is easier to operate than an electric bike with a front hub motor since electric bikes with rear hub motors provide more stability. One of the biggest advantages of hub motors is that they require little or no maintenance. They are an independent drive system that retains all components inside the motor casing. However, hub motors are usually heavier than mid-drives, and the weight reduces the effectiveness of the bicycle suspension and transfers more bumps to the rider.

Quick Buy – Europe Electric Scooter Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/35869615

Based on charging type, in 2023, the connector charging segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe electric scooters market. The segment's growth is attributed to its potential to withstand range anxiety issues with a faster charging platform. Some European companies and governments are taking initiatives to strengthen connector charging networks across the region. For instance, in May 2021, Helbiz, Inc., a micro-mobility giant, partnered with Be Power S.p.A., an Italian EV charging infrastructures company, to offer e-scooter sharing service across Rimini, Italy, accompanied by Be Charge’s extensive connecter charging network. This initiative aims to deploy connector charging stations for electric mobility in Emilia-Romagna, the Italian region, with over 1,200 Helbiz vehicles, including electric bikes and scooters.

Based on end use, in 2023, the business organizations segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe electric scooters market. The large share of the segment is attributed to the government initiatives to push towards faster EV adoption, last-mile transportation, and reducing road congestion. Business organizations use e-scooters mostly for logistics. Some use e-scooters for courier and delivery services. emco electroroller GmbH provides delivery e-scooters supplemented with practical transport boxes for pizza services, pharmacies, florists, and craftsmen. The benefits of using e-scooters for delivery are the person can deliver in sensitive areas without noise pollution, saving operating costs. Also, the company provides an e-scooters fleet for special company vehicles for employees, which can be an employee incentive.

Based on geography, in 2023, Germany is expected to command the largest share of the Europe electric scooters market. Germany is one of Europe's leading countries in automobile manufacturing and adoption. The EV market is gradually growing due to increased government initiatives for boosting EV adoption, a growing number of charging stations, and increasing competition in the automobile market. Considering these factors, the country registered a sale of 194,000 units of BEVs in 2020 and is expected to rise in the coming years.

The key players operating in the Europe electric scooters market are Energica Motor Company S.p.A. (Italy), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Niu Technologies (China), Riese & Müller GmbH (Germany), Leon Cycle (Germany‎), Govecs AG (Germany), Walberg Urban Electrics GmbH (Germany), myStromer AG (Switzerland), Zero Motorcycles, Inc. (U.S.), and emco electroroller GmbH (Germany).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/460/europe-electric-scooter-market-2030

Scope of the Report:

Europe Electric Scooters Market, by Vehicle Type

Electric Motorcycle

E-kick Scooters & Bikes

Electric Moped

Europe Electric Scooters Market, by Power Output

Less than 3.6 kW

3.6 kW to 7.2 kW

20 kW to 100 kW

Europe Electric Scooters Market, by Battery Technology

Lithium-ion Battery

Sealed Lead Acid battery

Lithium-ion Polymer battery

Europe Electric Scooters Market, by Motor Type

Hub Motor Gearless Hub Motor Geared Hub Motor

Mid-Drive Motor

Europe Electric Scooters Market, by Charging Type

Connector Charging

Wireless Charging

Europe Electric Scooters Market, by End User

Business Organizations

Micromobility Service Providers

Individuals

Academic Institutes/Universities

Government Institutions

Other End Users

Europe Electric Scooters Market, by Country

Italy

Germany

Netherlands

France

Poland

Belgium

Romania

Spain

Greece

Austria

Hungary

Sweden

Finland

Slovakia

Croatia

U.K.

Denmark

Switzerland

Norway

Portugal

Ireland

Rest of Europe

Request Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5239

Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle (EV) Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, LCVs, HCVs, Two-wheelers, E-scooters & Bikes), Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, PHEV, HEV), End-Use (Private, Commercial, Industrial), Power Output, Charging Standard, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-vehicles-market-5179

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Charging Type (Level 1, Level 2, DCFC), Connection Type (Pantograph, Connector, Wireless), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Mounting Type (Wall, Pedestal, and Ceiling), Vehicle Type, End-User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-5078

Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Type (Li-ion, Ni-MH, SLA, Ultracapacitors, Solid-state Batteries), Capacity (<50 kWh, 51-100 kWh, 101-300 kWh, >300 kWh), Bonding Type (Wire, Laser), Form, Application, End-user, and Geography -Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/EV-battery-market-5210

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.