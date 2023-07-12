Emulsion Polymer Market to Surpass 54.12 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Rapid Urbanization

Westford,USA, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the emulsion polymer market is witnessing significant growth, driven by rising investments in infrastructure development worldwide. The global industry is experiencing rapid expansion, particularly in emerging countries, substantially contributing to this growth.

The emulsion polymer market is experiencing growth due to the rise in infrastructure development and the expansion of the construction industry. The increasing investments in construction projects, driven by urbanization and population growth, have created a strong demand for emulsion polymers in various applications such as paints, coatings, adhesives, and sealants.

Prominent Players in Emulsion Polymer Market

Celanese Corporation

DIC Corporation

Omnova Solutions Inc.

AkzoNobel

Arkema

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Lubrizol Corporation

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Synthomer plc

The Dow Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie AG

Michelman, Inc.

ZEON Corporation

Acrylics Product is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increasing Demand for Acrylicsin Various Sectors

The acrylic product segment is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years, emerging as the fastest-growing segment. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for acrylics in superabsorbent polymers, adhesives, and sealants. Acrylics serve as key raw materials in producing superabsorbent polymers, which are widely used in manufacturing hygiene products such as diapers and adult incontinence products.

The markets inthe Europe hold a significant share of the emulsion polymermarket, primarily driven by the strong demand from the automotive and speciality coatings industries. The automotive sector in Europe is renowned for its high-quality standards and advanced technology, which require specialized coatings for interior and exterior applications.

Paints and Coatings Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Growing Consumer Focus on Quality

Paints and coatings have consistently held the largest market share and are poised to maintain their dominant position throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing consumer focus on quality and aesthetics. As individuals become increasingly conscious of the appearance and finish of their surroundings, the demand for high-quality paints and advanced coatings is expected to surge significantly.

Regional markets inthe Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant force in the emulsion polymer market throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the significant increase in construction activities, especially in rapidly developing economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. The surge in construction projects, ranging from residential buildings to infrastructure developments, has propelled the demand for paints and coatings, consequently driving the need for emulsion polymers.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the emulsion polymermarket has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Emulsion Polymer Market

LANXESS, a global speciality chemicals company, and Advent International, a private equity firm, recently merged to establish a leading global joint venture for high-performance engineering polymers. This strategic collaboration aimed to combine LANXESS's expertise in speciality chemicals and Advent International's experience in driving business growth to create a powerful entity in the market.

Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese chemical company, recently commenced full-scale marketing of AZP low-birefringence transparent polymer. Asahi Kasei developed this breakthrough product through molecular-level birefringence control. The company provided samples of AZP to potential customers, who responded positively, leading to preliminary sales. AZP addresses the issue of birefringence, which can cause visual distortion in transparent materials, by offering exceptional transparency and low birefringence properties.

