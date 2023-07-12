Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to Celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day

Dallas, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of National Mac & Cheese Day, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering their guests a special barbecue twist on Mac & Cheese.

With the success of Dickey’s recently released, limited-time Mac & Cheese Sausage, on Friday, July 14th, the barbecue brand is offering their guests a one-day only promotion to celebrate the cheesiest day of the year. Guests can receive $5 off either a ½ pound or 1 pound of the Mac & Cheese Sausage, a combination of smoked kielbasa-style pork sausage stuffed with savory macaroni and cheddar cheese when ordering online or on the Dickey’s App using code: MACDAY.

“This fun holiday is the perfect occasion to treat cheese lovers across the country to our savory Mac & Cheese Sausage,” says Roland Dickey Jr., CEO Dickey’s Capital Group. “We are looking forward to continuing to share this limited time specialty sausage with our loyal guests.”

Dickey’s extremely popular, limited time, Mac & Cheese Kielbasa Sausage is also still on the summer menu and available for guests. Dickey’s has you covered with orders for carryout, in-store pickup, to-go and delivery. Order ahead in our Dickey’s mobile app, or order online by visiting dickeys.com .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

