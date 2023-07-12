FirstLight Wins Four Visionary Spotlight Awards

Albany, NY, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstLight, a leading provider of digital infrastructure services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced today that it has received four 2023 Visionary Spotlight Awards from ChannelVision Magazine.

FirstLight won awards in the following categories: Cloud Computing and Data Center Innovation; Cybersecurity; Managed Services; and Rural & Underserved Connectivity. Notably, FirstLight was one of only two providers to receive an award for Cloud Computing and Data Center Innovation.

ChannelVision Magazine annually honors IT providers that have Channel programs, recognizing their “innovative solutions, emerging technologies and the reliance on the secondary distribution channel.” ChannelVision is a bi-monthly digital and print magazine targeting channel partners that sell voice, data, access, managed, and business services, as well as equipment.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that FirstLight was named a Visionary Spotlight Award winner, having been recognized multiple times for its cloud computing, data center, cybersecurity, and managed services solutions.

FirstLight has received numerous accolades in recent months. FirstLight was named a Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award winner last year by TMC’s Cloud Computing Magazine for its cybersecurity, backup, and disaster recovery offerings. FirstLight was also named a Top Workplace USA in 2022 and 2023.

“This recognition underscores the high caliber of our many solutions, and speaks not only to the quality of our technology, but to the dedication and expertise of our staff,” said Jason Campbell, FirstLight’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful for this recognition and for the team of talented individuals that make FirstLight shine.”

About FirstLight Fiber

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, unified communications, and managed services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic connecting more than 15,000 locations in service with more than 125,000 locations serviceable by our more than 25,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight’s clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments. FirstLight was named a Top Workplace USA in 2022 and 2023.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit https://www.firstlight.net/, or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision is a bi-monthly digital and print magazine, read by channel partners selling all manner of voice, data, access, managed, and business services (both on-premises and “in the cloud”), as well as technology, gear, and equipment. ChannelVision is a highly focused and efficient way for service providers, hardware, and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. Serving a controlled circulation of providers and indirect distributors of communications, network, IT, and cloud-based business services, ChannelVision is telecom’s gateway to perspective on how to adapt, what to sell, and how to sell it.