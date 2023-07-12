New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Combat Helmet Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474381/?utm_source=GNW



Combat Helmet Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global combat helmet market looks promising with opportunities in the military agency and law enforcement agency end use industries. The global combat helmet market is expected to reach an estimated $3.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing requirement for advanced protective gear in military and law enforcement agencies, rising incorporation of visual assistance and communication systems, and ongoing technological advancements in helmet design and materials.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Combat Helmet Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global combat helmet market by material, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Combat Helmet Market by Material [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Ballistic Fiber

• Thermoplastics

• Metal



Combat Helmet Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Protection

• Visual Assistance

• Communication



Combat Helmet Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Military Agencies

• Law Enforcement Agencies



Combat Helmet Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Combat Helmet Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, combat helmet companies in the global market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the combat helmet companies profiled in this report include-

• Avon Rubber

• BAE Systems

• DuPont

• Honeywell International

• ArmorSource

• MKU Limited

• Gentex Corporation

• 3M

• Morgan Advanced Materials

• Point Black Enterprises

Combat Helmet Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that protection is expected to remain the largest application segment over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of combat helmets for better safety and protection of soldiers in military and defense industries.

• Within this market, military agencies will remain the largest end use industry segment due to increasing demand for advanced combat helmets to provide protection to soldiers along with delivering visual assistance during the night operations.

• APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing military expenditure in countries, like India and China.

Features of the Combat Helmet Market

• Market Size Estimates: Combat helmet market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Combat helmet market size by various segments, such as by material, application, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Combat helmet market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different materials, applications, end use industries, and regions for the combat helmet market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the combat helmet market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the combat helmet market size?

Answer: The global combat helmet market is expected to reach an estimated $3.0 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for combat helmet market?

Answer: The global combat helmet market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the combat helmet market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing requirement for advanced protective gear in military and law enforcement agencies, rising incorporation of visual assistance and communication systems, and ongoing technological advancements in helmet design and materials.

Q4. What are the major segments for combat helmet market?

Answer: The future of the combat helmet market looks promising with opportunities in the military agency and law enforcement agency end use industries.

Q5. Who are the key combat helmet companies?



Answer: Some of the key combat helmet companies are as follows:

• Avon Rubber

• BAE Systems

• DuPont

• Honeywell International

• ArmorSource

• MKU Limited

• Gentex Corporation

• 3M

• Morgan Advanced Materials

• Point Black Enterprises

Q6. Which combat helmet segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that protection is expected to remain the largest application segment over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of combat helmets for better safety and protection of soldiers in military and defense industries.

Q7. In combat helmet market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing military expenditure in countries, like India and China.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global combat helmet market by material (ballistic fiber, thermoplastics, and metal), application (protection, visual assistance, and communication), end use industry (military agencies and law enforcement agencies), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?



For any questions related to combat helmet market or related to collision avoidance system companies, collision avoidance system market size, collision avoidance system market share, collision avoidance system market growth, collision avoidance system market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474381/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________