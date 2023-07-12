Nitrile Gloves Lead the Examination and Surgical Gloves Market, Projected to Surpass US$ 15.9 Billion by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global examination and surgical gloves market size is valued at US$ 7.3 billion in 2022, with the global market expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% to US$ 15.9 billion by the end of 2033.

Market Overview

Examination and surgical gloves are critical medical devices used to protect healthcare professionals and patients from cross-contamination and infections during medical procedures. These gloves create a barrier between the wearer's hands and potentially infectious materials, reducing the risk of transmission of harmful pathogens. The examination and surgical gloves market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for disposable gloves, stringent regulations for healthcare safety, and the rising number of surgeries and diagnostic procedures worldwide.

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases: The rising incidence of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, has led to a surge in the demand for examination and surgical gloves globally. Healthcare professionals require these gloves to protect themselves and patients from potential infections.

Increasing awareness among healthcare workers and patients regarding the importance of maintaining proper hygiene has boosted the demand for examination and surgical gloves.

Stringent regulations and guidelines imposed by regulatory bodies, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), mandate the use of gloves during medical procedures.

Market Challenges

Supply Chain Disruptions: The examination and surgical gloves market faced significant disruptions in the supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased demand, coupled with disruptions in manufacturing and logistics, led to shortages and price fluctuations in the market.

Environmental Concerns: The widespread use of disposable examination and surgical gloves has raised concerns regarding their environmental impact. The disposal of large quantities of gloves contributes to plastic waste generation, leading to environmental pollution.

Future Outlook

The examination and surgical gloves market are anticipated to witness steady growth in the future. Factors such as the increasing number of surgeries, growing emphasis on infection control, and technological advancements in glove manufacturing are expected to drive market growth. However, environmental concerns related to the disposal of gloves and potential alternatives to disposable gloves may pose challenges to the market.

Some of the leading market players include: Ansell Healthcare LLC, Top Glove Corporation Bud, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Rubberex Corporation (M) Bhd, Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries Sdn Bhd, Cardinal Health, Inc, Hicarethai, Labplus (GDC Group), Atrium Medical Care LLC, WRP Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd, Dynarex Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Riverstone Holdings Limited, Brightway Holdings Sdn. Bhd, Semperit AG Holding, Alliance Rubber Products Sdn Bhd, Qube Medical Products Sdn Bhd, YTY Group, Helthy Glove Co., Ltd, Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc, Medisafe Technologies, Delta Gloves

These companies are focused on product development, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolios.

Recent Developments

TopGlove, a manufacturer of examination and surgical gloves, announced in January 2023 that it had received an investment of EUR 600 million from an initial public offering (IPO). The company plans to use the funds to expand its production capacity and geographic reach.

Hartalega, a manufacturer of nitrile gloves, announced in April 2023 that it had opened a new production facility in Malaysia. The facility is expected to produce 1.5 billion gloves per year.

Mölnlycke, a manufacturer of medical devices, announced in October 2020 that it had launched new skin-friendly Biogel surgical gloves. The gloves are designed to reduce the risk of allergic contact dermatitis.

Showa Group, a manufacturer of industrial gloves, announced in April 2022 that it had launched biodegradable, single-use, nitrile gloves. The gloves have been cleared through the United States Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) 510(k) process.

Market Subdivisions

The market is divided into three sections: product type, distribution channel, and geography.

The product type segment includes Examination Gloves, Surgical Gloves

Examination Gloves, Surgical Gloves The Usage Segment includes Single Use, Re-Usable

Single Use, Re-Usable The Raw Material Segment includes Natural Rubber, Nitrile Rubber, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyurethane

Natural Rubber, Nitrile Rubber, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyurethane The Distribution Channel segment includes Institutional sale, Hospital, AMCs, Office Based Clinics, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Laboratories, Retail Sales, Retails Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Mail Order Pharmacies, Retail Stores, Online Sales

Regional Analysis

The North American examination and surgical gloves market holds a significant share due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and strict safety regulations. The United States and Canada are the major contributors to the market growth in this region.

Europe is another prominent market for examination and surgical gloves, driven by increasing healthcare awareness, a growing geriatric population, and advanced healthcare facilities. Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy are major contributors to the European market.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.