Breezeline Doubles Network Capacity in Ohio

QUINCY, Mass., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has completed the cutover of its network from the former WOW! infrastructure to a new, state-of-the-art, high-capacity fiber network to deliver faster internet speeds and enhanced reliability for customers in Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio.

Breezeline is investing over $100 million in Ohio to boost network capacity, performance and reliability in the region. The initiative has already more than doubled network capacity from 500 Gigabit to 1,200 Gigabit (1.2 Terabit), with the capacity to grow even further.

“Our multi-million dollar investment in this resilient, high-capacity fiber network means an enhanced online experience for our residential and business customers,” said Aaron Brace, vice president of engineering for Breezeline. “These investments, along with the launch of new, innovative services, bring the very best in broadband internet, TV and voice services to our Ohio communities.”

Breezeline earlier this year also launched “Breezeline Stream TV” in its Columbus and Cleveland service areas, a cloud-based TV service using Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) technology. The service seamlessly integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps for viewing on TV and mobile devices inside and outside the home via a single, easy-to-use interface. Breezeline is in the process of transitioning video customers to the new platform this year. Once the transition is complete, Breezeline will retire the legacy video platform, freeing even more bandwidth capacity for internet traffic.

Breezeline acquired the broadband systems of WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW!) located in Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio in September 2021. The Breezeline network reaches over 700,000 homes and businesses in Ohio.

