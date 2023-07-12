New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Collision Avoidance System Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474380/?utm_source=GNW



Collision Avoidance System Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global collision avoidance system market looks promising with opportunities in various applications, such as automotive, aerospace, railway, marine, and construction & mining. The global collision avoidance system market is expected to reach an estimated $73.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising focus of consumers and OEMs on vehicle safety features, growing demand for autonomous vehicles, and increasing government regulations towards installation of collision avoidance system across the globe.



Collision Avoidance System Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global collision avoidance system market by type, technology, application, and region, as follows:



Collision Avoidance System Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Parking Assistance

• Lane Departure Warning

• Autonomous Emergency Braking

• Others



Collision Avoidance System Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• LiDAR

• RADAR

• Ultrasonic

• Cameras

• Others



Collision Avoidance System Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Railway

• Marine

• Construction & Mining

• Others



Collision Avoidance System Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Collision Avoidance System Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, collision avoidance system companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the collision avoidance system companies profiled in this report include-

• Robert Bosch

• Becker Mining Systems

• Denso Corporation

• Wabtec Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Honeywell International

• Rockwell Collins

• Autoliv

• Delphi Automotive

• Hexagon AB

Collision Avoidance System Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that parking assistance is expected to remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period because despite increasing population and rising number of vehicles, the parking space in major cities has either remained the same or decreased.

• Within this market, automotive will remain the largest application segment because of increasing sale of passenger as well as commercial cars, along with growing disposable income of people globally.

• APAC is expected to remain the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to growing sale of luxury vehicles in emerging countries, like China, and India, along with increasing adoption of light detection and ranging technology by the armed forces in the region.

Features of the Collision Avoidance System Market

• Market Size Estimates: Collision avoidance system market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Collision avoidance system market size by various segments, such as by type, technology, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Collision avoidance system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different types, technologies, applications, and regions for the collision avoidance system market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the collision avoidance system market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the collision avoidance system market size?

Answer: The global collision avoidance system market is expected to reach an estimated $73.8 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for collision avoidance system market?

Answer: The global collision avoidance system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the collision avoidance system market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising focus of consumers and OEMs on vehicle safety features, growing demand for autonomous vehicles, and increasing government regulations towards installation of collision avoidance system across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for collision avoidance system market?

Answer: The future of the collision avoidance system market looks promising with opportunities in various applications, such as automotive, aerospace, railway, marine, and construction & mining.

Q5. Who are the key collision avoidance system companies?



Answer: Some of the key collision avoidance system companies are as follows:

Q6. Which collision avoidance system segment will be the largest in future?

Q7. In collision avoidance system market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global collision avoidance system market by type (adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, and others), technology (LiDAR, radar, ultrasonic, cameras, and others), application (automotive, aerospace, railway, marine, construction & mining, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?



