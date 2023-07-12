New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED) Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474378/?utm_source=GNW



Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED) Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, enterprise, and media & entertainment industries. The global active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market is expected to reach an estimated $28.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are expanding usage of these displays in a variety of electronic products, including television screens, digital cameras, video players, and mobile devices, to provide a high-quality visual experience and technological advancements in the display technologies across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED) Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market by application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED) Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Computer Monitors

• Smart Wearables

• Large-Screen TVs

• Digital Signage



Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED) Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Consumer Electronics

• Enterprises

• Media & Entertainment

• Others



Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED) Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED) Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) companies profiled in this report include.

• Universal Display

• Samsung SDI

• AU Optronics

• Acuity Brands Lighting

• LG Display

• Novaled

Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED) Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that large-screen TV segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant use of AMOLED in large display panels.

• Consumer electronic is expected to remain the largest segment due to the substantial use of these displays in a variety of consumer electronics devices, including wearable technology, smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs.

• APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of major electronic manufactures in countries, such as China, India, and South Korea.

Features of the Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED) Market

• Market Size Estimates: Active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market size by various segments, such as by application, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications, end use industries, and regions for the active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market size?

Answer: The global active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market is expected to reach an estimated $28.9 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market?

Answer: The global active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are expanding usage of these displays in a variety of electronic products, including television screens, digital cameras, video players, and mobile devices, to provide a high-quality visual experience and technological advancements in the display technologies across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market?

Answer: The future of the active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, enterprise, and media & entertainment industries.

Q5. Who are the key active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) companies?



Answer: Some of the key active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) companies are as follows:

• Universal Display

• Samsung SDI

• AU Optronics

• Acuity Brands Lighting

• LG Display

• Novaled

Q6. Which active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that large-screen TV segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant use of AMOLED in large display panels.

Q7. In active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of major electronic manufactures in countries, such as China, India, and South Korea.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market by application (computer monitors, smart wearables, large-screen TVs , and digital signage), end use industry (consumer electronics, enterprises, media & entertainment, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market or related to active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) companies, active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market size, active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market share, active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market growth, active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474378/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________