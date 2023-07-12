The beneficial insects market is projected to reach USD 1,630 Million by 2028 from USD 877 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 13.2%

New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Beneficial Insects Market by Application, Type, Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474422/?utm_source=GNW

The rising demand for organic farming increases the rise in demand for beneficial insects. Numerous factors influence the growth of the beneficial insects market. First, Increasing environmental concerns drive the adoption of beneficial insects and Growing demand for pest-specific bio-control agents drive the adoption of beneficial insects.

"By type, predators are projected to dominate during the forecast period."

Predators are projected to dominate the beneficial insect market.With increasing concerns over the environmental and health impacts of chemical pesticides, there is a growing demand for sustainable pest control solutions.



Predatory insects such as ladybugs, lacewings, and parasitic wasps offer a natural and effective alternative to chemical-based interventions.These predators specifically target and consume pests, providing targeted control without harming beneficial organisms or pollinators.



The rise of integrated pest management (IPM) practices further supports the dominance of predators in the market as farmers increasingly adopt holistic and eco-friendly approaches to crop protection. As consumers prioritize sustainable agriculture, the market for predator-based solutions is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

"By application, the market for crop protection is projected in high market share."

Beneficial insects for crop protection are projected to secure a substantial market share soon.As the global demand for sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices continues to grow, the significance of harnessing the power of beneficial insects becomes increasingly apparent.



These natural allies, including ladybugs, lacewings, and parasitic wasps, offer efficient and targeted pest control solutions while minimizing reliance on chemical pesticides.With heightened awareness surrounding the detrimental effects of conventional pesticides on human health and the environment, the market for beneficial insects in crop protection is poised for rapid expansion.



The industry’s shift towards embracing these natural predators underscores the recognition of their invaluable role in ensuring crop health and productivity in a sustainable manner.

"By crop type, rise in demand for organic farming increased demand for the beneficial insects in fruits and vegetable cultivation."

The surge in demand for organic farming has led to a notable increase in the demand for beneficial insects in fruits and vegetable cultivation.As consumers increasingly prioritize healthier and more sustainable food options, the market for organic produce has witnessed significant growth.



To meet the strict guidelines and requirements of organic certification, farmers are turning to natural and eco-friendly methods of pest control.Beneficial insects, such as ladybugs, lacewings, and parasitic wasps, offer an effective and chemical-free solution for managing pests in organic crops.



By introducing these natural predators into their fields, farmers can maintain pest populations at bay while adhering to organic farming principles. This growing demand for beneficial insects highlights the pivotal role they play in supporting the sustainable production of fruits and vegetables, satisfying the needs of health-conscious consumers, and promoting a greener agricultural industry.



North America has the highest market share during the forecast period.

The North American region has emerged as a frontrunner in the market for beneficial insects, boasting the highest market share for these natural allies in pest management.With a strong focus on sustainable agriculture and reducing chemical inputs, north american farmers have embraced the use of beneficial insects as a viable alternative to synthetic pesticides.



The United States and Canada have witnessed significant adoption of biological control methods, driven by stringent regulations, consumer demand for organic produce, and a growing awareness of environmental impact.The well-established infrastructure for the production and distribution of beneficial insects in north america has further fueled their market dominance.



The region’s agricultural sector has recognized the value of these natural enemies, which include ladybugs, parasitic wasps, and predatory mites, in maintaining a balance between pests and crops, leading to higher yields, improved quality, and reduced chemical residues. As sustainable farming practices continue to gain traction, the market share of beneficial insects in north america is expected to remain strong, contributing to the overall success of the region’s agriculture industry.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier1- 35%, Tier 2- 45%, Tier 3- 20%

• By Designation: C-Level-35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others- 40%



By Region: North America - 40%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Europe - 20%, Middle East And Africa – 5%, Latin America-5%

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the beneficial insects market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the beneficial insects market based on application, type, crop type, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global beneficial insects market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



"Reasons to buy this report:"

This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Regulatory restrictions regarding the use of chemical products), restraints (Environmental constraints for the use of beneficial insects), opportunities (Increasing importance of sustainable food production in global regions), and challenges (High preference for agrochemical products amongst the farmers) influencing the growth of the beneficial insects market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the beneficial insects market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the beneficial insects market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the beneficial insects market.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the beneficial insects market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

