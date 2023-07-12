The global lithium iron phosphate batteries market is estimated to grow from USD 17.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 35.5 Billion by 2028; it is expected to record a CAGR of 14.9%

New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market by Industry, Application, Voltage, Capacity, Design & Region - Global forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826023/?utm_source=GNW



Automation: The largest segment of the lithium iron phosphate batteries market, by industry “

Based on industry, the lithium iron phosphate batteries market has been split into seven types: automotive, power, industrial, consumer electronics, aerospace, marine and Others.Automotive holds the largest share of the lithium iron phosphate market.



This segment includes battery-driven vehicles such as EVs, which further include HEVs, plug-in EVs, and e-bikes, which are major consumers of lithium iron phosphate batteries.EVs are classified into various types, depending on their source of power and application.



The main types are battery electric vehicles (BEVs), HEVs, and PHEVs.There is increasing competition between battery models installed in EVs owing to the need for operational excellence.



Increasing adoption and awareness of EVs support the growth of the lithium iron phosphate batteries market..



Portable segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on application

By application, the lithium iron phosphate batteries market has been segmented into portable and stationary.This portable segment covers industries such as automotive, construction, and mining.



BEVs use energy from rechargeable batteries and electric motors for functioning instead of using internal combustion engines.Once the battery energy is exhausted, it is recharged using electricity from the grid or any other dedicated charging unit.



BEVs do not emit pollutants as they do not run on diesel or gases. These batteries provide high thermal stability, high energy, and power density and are safe to be used in EVs..



By capacity, the 100,001–540,000 mAh segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Based on capacity, the lithium iron phosphate batteries market is segmented into 0–16,250 mAh; 16,251–50,000 mAh; 50,001–100,000 mAh; and 100,001–540,000 mAh.The 100,001–540,000 mAh is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.



These high-capacity batteries are used for powering heavy electric vehicles, industrial applications, power backup, HEVs, energy storage systems, emergency power systems, micro-grids, yachts, military, and marine applications.The batteries cannot be made of a single cell and hence require a module and sometimes an array of modules, power racks, power containers, and others.



These systems can be made using lithium manganese oxide, lithium iron phosphate, nickel manganese cobalt, and lithium titanium oxide. The rising sustainability concerns and the consequent transition toward the adoption of EVs are expected to influence the adoption of these batteries, consequently increasing their demand.



Europe is expected to be the second largest region in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market

Europe is expected to be the second largest lithium iron phosphate batteries market during the forecast period.The region has been segmented, by country, into the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and the Rest of Europe.



The Rest of Europe includes Switzerland, Spain, Sweden, Portugal, France, Italy, and Belgium.Europe is the home to some of the largest battery manufacturers, such as Saft (France) and FIAMM (Italy).



Lithium iron phosphate batteries have major applications in automotive and consumer electronics as a clean, sustainable, and compact source of power.The automobile sector of Europe is an advanced industry with the leanest production processes where the use of water and energy is optimized.



Moreover, the consumer electronics market for wearable devices is witnessing a positive growth curve in Europe. Some of the key factors driving the economy of the region are corporate investments, exports, and favorable monetary policies.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11%

• By Designation: C-Level- 30%, Director Levels- 25%, and Others- 45%



By Region: North America- 15%, Asia Pacific- 35%, Europe- 25%, Middle East & Africa- 10%, and South America- 15%

Note: Others include product engineers, product specialists, and engineering leads.

Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenues as of 2021. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million



The lithium iron phosphate batteries market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market are BYD Company Ltd. (China), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. (China), Gotion, Inc. (US), CALB (China), and A123 Systems LLC (US).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global lithium iron phosphate batteries market, by type, end-user industry, application, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.



These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

• Growing demand for battery-operated material-handling equipment in various industries and growing rising industrial automation is the main factors driving the lithium iron phosphate batteries market. Factors such as risk related to the proper disposal of used lithium-based batteries still restrain the market. Transition from conventional power generation to renewable generation and growing investments in LFP batteries by key global players provide opportunities for the lithium iron phosphate batteries market to grow. Even though technological drawbacks of LFP batteries is the major challenge faced by countries under LFP development.

• Product Development/ Innovation: The lithium iron phosphate batteries market is witnessing significant product development and innovation, driven by the growing demand for EVs. Companies are investing in the development of advanced lithium iron phosphate batteries that are specifically designed for the unique requirements of industry.

• Market Development: As offshore renewable energy becomes more prominent in the power generation landscape, there is a growing need for specialized vessels to support the development, installation, and maintenance of offshore renewable energy projects. This presents a significant market opportunity for lithium iron phosphate batteries providers to cater to the increasing demand for services in the expanding renewable energy sector.

• Market Diversification: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) and the Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) signed a agreement in Beijing, China. This deal is expected to allow CATL and ABC to enhance their strategic cooperation in a variety of areas, including battery swapping and renewable energy storage both at their facilities and overseas.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like include BYD Company Ltd. (China), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. (China), Gotion, Inc. (US), CALB (China), and A123 Systems LLC (US) among others in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826023/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________