Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market to Reach $624.4Mn by 2028 at 8.4% CAGR with Dual Channel Segment Driving Growth During 2022–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Size Report, Industry Trends, and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Channel, Technology, Bandwidth, Application, and Geography,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 355.3 million in 2021 to US$ 624.4 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2028.





Global Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 355.3 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 624.4 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 200 No. of Tables 138 No. of Charts & Figures 99 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Channel, Technology, Bandwidth, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered B&K Precision Corporation, BERKELEY NUCLEONICS CORPORATION, KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, Pico Technology, Rohde & Schwarz, SHF Communication Technologies AG, Tabor Electronics Ltd., TEKTRONIX, INC., Teledyne LeCroy, Texas Instruments Incorporated





Browse key market insights spread across 200 pages with 138 list of tables & 99 list of figures from the report, "Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Channel (Single-Channel, Dual Channel, and Multi-Channel), Technology (Direct Digital Synthesis AWG, Variable-Clock AWG, and Combined AWG), Bandwidth (Below 1GHz, 1–5 GHz, 5–10 GHz, 10–25 GHz, 25–32 GHz, 32–50 GHz, and Above 50 GHz), and Application (Telecommunications, Education, Healthcare, Electronics, and Others)"











Global Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

B&K Precision Corporation; Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation; Keysight Technologies; Pico Technology; Rohde & Schwarz; SHF Communication Technologies AG; Tabor Electronics Ltd.; TEKTRONIX, INC.; Teledyne LeCroy; and Texas Instruments Incorporated are a few of the key arbitrary waveform generator market players that are profiled during the study. Several other arbitrary waveform generator market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In 2021, Rohde & Schwarz strengthens position in quantum technology market by acquiring Zurich Instruments AG.

In 2019, Tabor Electronics announced the expansion of its global reach, opening local offices in the US and Europe.





The arbitrary waveform generator market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, APAC held the largest revenue arbitrary waveform generator market share. The increasing adoption of high-tech consumer devices such as smartphones, smart wearables, and appliances is driving the market growth in APAC.

Moreover, technical breakthroughs in North America have resulted in a highly competitive market since the region's populace is attracted to a variety of technological developments due to their high purchasing power. The consumer electronics sector in the region is growing due to increase in the adoption of consumer electronic gadgets. Further, the rising sales of consumer electronics in Europe are driven by the developing electronics industry. Apart from the increasing adoption of consumer electronics, the aging European population is creating the demand for advanced healthcare devices, including smart wearables.

On similar lines, the healthcare sector is developing and introducing innovative offerings to meet the customers’ demands. Advanced technologies such as IoT and AI are further creating the demand for microelectronics devices, owing to which companies are also expanding their footprint in the European market. This factor is making Europe region to hold significant arbitrary waveform generator market share globally.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, many businesses, including the electronic industry, across the world faced financial challenges as their activities were substantially reduced due to lack of workforce, government-imposed restrictions, and decreasing sales. However, the arbitrary waveform generator market witnessed healthy growth post lockdown owing to the increasing demand for advanced electronics devices to restart facilities and operations.

China is a leading manufacturing hub for electronics and telecommunication products, while India and Japan are also significant contributors to the regional growth. Many countries in APAC are characterized by the mass production of electronic components required in applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication, and other industrial machinery. The rising number of electronics manufacturing companies in India and China and the availability of cost-effective skilled resources are other factors driving the arbitrary waveform generator market size in APAC.

Similarly, The Middle East countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Israel, among others, investing significant amounts in developing and procuring advanced technologies for every sector. Growing penetration of internet and consumer electronics is anticipated to create steady opportunities for market players. Government Initiatives that are boosting the penetration of advanced technologies. For instance, the governments has laid enhanced focus on the development and deployment of various advanced technology to meet the country’s plan for building a prominent economy as per the VISION 2030. Also Smart Dubai Strategy, is among other initiatives which will have a positive effect on market.

Likewise, in South America, The Government in the region is taking various initiatives in order to attract investments in various industry verticals. SAM region has developing economies, particularly. For instance, government of Chile has relaxed its norms for attracting FDI in the country. This is due to the economic development of the region, resulting in increased per capita income which would subsequently drive the adoption of consumer electronics in the region.





