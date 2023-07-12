Thermal Custom Packaging Scales Operations to Support Large Corporations and Small Businesses

Miami, FL, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP), a company specializing in phase change material cold packaging for every link of the cold chain, has expanded its physical footprint to support larger corporations. A new facility in the Miami, Florida area will now house all manufacturing and packaging of TCP products: PCMs, Totes, and MedShield cases.

This move is significant for the organization, as it will enable them to scale the business, fulfilling the demand for larger orders for some of the largest grocery store chains, health systems and frozen food delivery companies in the country.