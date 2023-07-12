Facial Tissues Market to Reach $6.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Facial Tissues Market By Product Type (Regular, Lotion Infused, Antibacterial, Other), By Packaging Type (Box Pack, Pocket Pack), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Online Store, Pharmacies, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global Facial Tissue Paper Market generated $3.6 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $6.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global facial tissues market is experiencing growth due to factors such as a rise in hygiene awareness and convenience and portability of facial tissues. However, competition from alternative products hinders market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, sustainability, eco-friendly initiatives, and partnerships with healthcare institutions will provide ample growth opportunities for the industry in the upcoming years.





Report Coverage







Details



Forecast Period



2023–2032

Base Year



2022

Market Size in 2022



$3.6 billion



Market Size in 2032



$6.2 billion



CAGR



5.8%

No. of Pages in Report



350

Segments Covered



packaging type, product type, distribution channel, and region

Drivers



Increase in hygiene awareness Convenience and portability

Opportunities



Sustainability and eco-friendly initiatives Partnership with healthcare institutions

Restraints



Competition from alternative products

The regular facial tissue paper segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



Based on product type, the regular facial tissue paper segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global Facial Tissue Paper market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as there is a notable trend toward regular tissue paper that caters to the evolving needs and preferences of consumers. One prominent trend is the surge in demand for products that offer superior softness and comfort. However, the antibacterial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly increased public awareness of hygiene and the need for effective infection prevention measures. As a result, consumers actively seek products that offer enhanced protection against bacteria and viruses.

The box pack segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on packaging type, the box pack segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global Facial Tissue Paper market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, The most popular model in the facial tissue market is the box pack. This model can be associated with the convenience and functionality provided by the container. However, the pocket pack segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032. customization and personalization have boosted the market demand for the pocket pack tissue paper segment.

The supermarket and hypermarket segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global Facial Tissue Paper market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Increased availability and accessibility of facial tissue paper brands and options result in a major trend for supermarkets and hypermarkets. However, the online stores segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032. Online stores specializing in facial tissue paper have a wide selection of brands, types, and packaging. It allows customers to research different products, compare prices, and read reviews to make an informed purchasing decision.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 accounting for more than one-third of the global market revenue and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. There is an increase in preference for facial tissue paper made from recycled materials or from sustainable sources. Consumers in North America have become more conscious of environmental concerns and are actively seeking products that align with their values. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032. Increase in urbanization and population growth in countries such as China and India have led to increased demand for facial tissue paper.

Leading Market Players: -

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

The Procter & Gamble Company

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (SCA)

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Sofidel Group

Wepa Group

Asaleo Care Limited

APP (Asia Pulp & Paper) Group

Cascades Inc.

Georgia-Pacific LLC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Facial Tissue Paper market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

