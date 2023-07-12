The photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market is projected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2023 to USD 5.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1%

New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market by Photoresist Type, Ancillary Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048443/?utm_source=GNW



• By Type, G-line segment projected to have highest CAGR during the forecast period



G-line photoresist is a type of photoresist that responds to G-line ultraviolet (UV) light with a wavelength around 436 nanometers.One advantage of G-line photoresist is its cost-effectiveness compared to newer, more advanced formulations.



Additionally, G-line photoresists are compatible with older lithography equipment that utilizes G-line UV light sources.This compatibility allows for leveraging existing equipment without the need for extensive upgrades or modifications.



Owing to these properties these resists are the fastest-growing photoresist segment by type in the overall photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.



Anti-reflective coatings are projected to have the highest growth in photoresist ancillaries in the overall photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.



Anti-reflective coatings (ARCs) are frequently employed alongside photoresists to optimize lithographic processes.These coatings effectively reduce undesirable light reflections from the substrate’s surface, resulting in improved pattern resolution and decreased process variation.



By integrating ARCs with photoresists, the overall lithographic performance is enhanced, facilitating highly accurate patterning and increased process yields during the manufacturing of advanced microelectronics and semiconductor devices. Anti-reflective coatings are projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the global manufacturing hub for semiconductors and electronic devices, with countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan leading the way.The region’s strong semiconductor industry growth is driven by factors such as increasing disposable incomes, widespread adoption of smart devices, and expanding digital infrastructure.



The Asia Pacific photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market is also witnessing growth propelled by factors such as rapid urbanization and robust economic growth. The region’s focus on quality, manufacturing scale, and technology plays a significant role in driving the growth of the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market in Asia Pacific.

Companies Covered: Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd (Japan), JSR Corporation (Japan), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) and others are covered in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.



