S. fertility clinic market into assisted reproductive technology, diagnostic services and surgeries.



This report highlights the current and future market potential and provides a detailed analysis of the market’s drivers, challenges and opportunities.For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020, 2021 and 2022 (as the base year), along with a forecast for 2028.



The report also analyzes the market shares of leading companies and includes profiles of the major players in the market. It also analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. fertility clinic market.



Report Includes:

- 37 tables

- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the U.S. market for fertility clinic services

- Analyses of the regional market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Discussion of the major growth drivers, industry-specific challenges, technology advancements, and the U.S. regulations and policies for fertility clinic services, which will shape the market as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the U.S. fertility clinics market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of service and end-user

- Discussion on cause of infertility and stages of fertility treatment along with the improved safety and efficacy of assisted reproductive technology

- Examination of the critical market characteristics of the fertility market, including technological developments, the value chain, market dynamics, and key market trends

- Insight into the recent structure of the industry, regulatory aspects, increasing investment on R&D activities, market development strategies, and company value share analysis

- Profile descriptions of the major fertility clinics corporations, including Boston IVF LLC, CNY Fertility Center, NYU Langone Fertility Center, Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), Weill Cornell Medicine, and the UCSF Center for Reproductive Health (CRH)



Summary:

The U.S. fertility clinic market is in a crucial phase of transformation. There is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding surrogacy and sperm donations, sometimes resulting in legal action due to inappropriate use of clinic consent forms. Using assisted reproductive technology (ART) to help women have babies is becoming more common but is still not very common compared to how many people want to use it. According to Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, in the U.S., about 2% of all babies born each year are conceived with the help of ART.



Increasing awareness of fertility treatments as well as advances in technology and genetic testing are driving the growth of the market. According to the CDC’s 2020 Fertility Clinic Success Rates Report, REDACTED ART cycles were performed in the U.S. at 449 reporting clinics. The number of ART cycles initiated rose from REDACTED cycles in 2011 to REDACTED in 2020. The number of egg banking cycles has also shown substantial growth, increasing from REDACTED in 2011 to REDACTED in 2020.



Two other trends driving the demand for fertility clinics are the increasing average age of new mothers and the increasing incidence of obesity. In addition, the rising number of single mothers and the growing LGBTQ population has stimulated the demand for specialized fertility techniques.

In this report, the market is segmented into ART, diagnostic services and surgeries.ART services are further segmented into in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor eggs, donor sperm, surrogacy and gamete intrafallopian transfer.



Diagnostic services are segmented into hormone evaluation, semen analysis and new patient consultations.



The market for fertility clinics is a somewhat fragmented one, with 11 large players accounting for REDACTED% of the market. Major players include CNY Fertility Center, Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine (CCRM), Boston IVF LLC, New Hope Fertility Clinic, Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey and NYU Langone Fertility Center.



The U.S. market for fertility clinic services was estimated at $REDACTED billion in 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion by the end of 2028.



ART accounted for a REDACTED% share of the market for fertility clinics in 2022. The diagnostic services segment accounted for REDACTED% of the market in 2022, while the surgeries segment accounted for REDACTED%.



Market challenges include the lack of insurance coverage for infertility treatments, the risks of ART, and the high costs and failure rates of IVF.

