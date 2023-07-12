Marine Cargo Insurance Market to Reach $29.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “Marine Cargo Insurance Market by Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales), by End-user (Traders, Cargo Owners, Ship Owners, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global marine cargo insurance market generated $19.6 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $29.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

With the increasing international trade, more goods are being transported across the borders via sea. This increased activity is leading to a greater need for marine cargo insurance coverage. These factors are driving the growth of the global marine cargo insurance market in the forecast timeframe. However, factors such as weather conditions, trade disputes, political instability, and global economic fluctuations may hamper the marine cargo insurance market growth in the coming period. On the contrary, technological advancements and the growing demand for IoT devices are expected to offer growth opportunities for expansion of the marine cargo insurance market in the 2023-2032 forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $19.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $29.9 billion CAGR 4.4% No. of Pages in Report 320 Segments covered Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region Drivers Rising international trade Expansion of transportation and logistics sector across the globe Opportunities Technological advancements in marine cargo insurance industry Rising demand for IoT devices that can provide real-time data on cargo conditions Restraints Intense market competition and external factors, such as weather conditions, political instability, etc.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant influence on the growth of the global marine cargo insurance market. The lockdown led to widespread disruptions in global trade, reduced manufacturing activities, and travel restrictions, which resulted in a decrease in cargo volumes and a slowdown in international shipping.



On the other hand, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote work practices and digital technologies across industries, including insurance, which may drive the growth of the global marine cargo insurance market in the coming period.

Distribution Channel: Direct Sales Sub-Segment Held the Major Market Share in 2022

The direct sales sub-segment accounted for the major share in the marine cargo insurance market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Businesses can tailor their insurance coverage through direct sales channels to meet their unique freight needs. Through direct sales, this flexibility draws companies looking for specialized insurance solutions and increases the need for marine cargo insurance. Additionally, technological developments have simplified the process for businesses to directly buy insurance online or through digital channels. This accessibility and ease help the direct sales sub-segment of the marine freight insurance industry expand.

End-User: Cargo Owners Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely by 2032

The cargo owners sub-segment generated the highest market share in 2022 which was 38.4% and is predicted to continue to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The rising need for risk management among cargo owners to secure proper marine cargo insurance coverage is driving the sub-segment's growth. This is mainly because cargo owners face various risks during transportation, including piracy, accidents, theft, and natural disasters.

Region: Europe Market Held Majority of Market Share in 2022

The Europe region accounted for the highest share in the global marine cargo insurance market in 2022 of 34.9% and is predicted to grow during the forecast period. This is mainly because Europe is a major hub for international trade, with many shipping routes and ports connecting it to various regions across the globe. Besides, the increasing globalization and the growth of global trade have led to a higher demand for marine cargo insurance, which is expected to drive the regional growth by 2032.

Leading Players in the Marine Cargo Insurance Market:

Allianz

TIBA

Marine Insurance Co Ltd.

MARSH LLC



Liberty Mutual Insurance Group

Chubb

Atrium

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Corp.

Munich Re Group



Lloyd’s

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global marine cargo insurance market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Marine Cargo Insurance Market Key Segments:

By Distribution Channel



Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By End-user

Traders

Cargo Owners



Ship Owners

Others

