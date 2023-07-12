Doroni Aerospace Makes History with First Manned Personal eVTOL Test Flight in the United States

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doroni Aerospace, the leading innovator in sustainable transportation and urban air mobility, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in the revolution of personal air mobility. On Monday, July 3rd, their CEO, Doron Merdinger became the first to successfully pilot a 2 seater personal Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the United States. This remarkable achievement highlights Doroni Aerospace as the undisputed leader in the personal eVTOL category and represents a major milestone for the US eVTOL (flying car) industry and market.



The successful completion of the first ever US manned personal 2 seater eVTOL test flight is a testament to the immense capabilities of the Doroni eVTOL. This achievement marks a major step forward in the development of their cutting-edge technology, bringing us closer to a new era of transportation. The flight showcases Doroni Aerospace's dedication to pushing the boundaries of aviation technology and underscores their position as the industry leader in revolutionizing urban mobility. They are poised to transform the future of urban mobility, providing an efficient, safe, and thrilling mode of transportation for commuters and travelers alike.

Doron Merdinger, CEO and Founder of Doroni Aerospace, expressed his exhilaration and sense of awe regarding this significant milestone, stating, "I am absolutely thrilled by the remarkable success of our team in completing the first-ever US manned test flight of a personal 2-seater eVTOL. It felt like floating on a cushion of air, experiencing a level of freedom and excitement that is unparalleled. This is just the beginning for us, and I cannot contain my anticipation to deliver these incredible vehicles to the world. The technology we have developed is truly unlike anything else in the aerospace industry, and it is poised to revolutionize personal transportation in ways we could only dream of before."

The Doroni Aerospace eVTOL sets a new standard by combining sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable engineering to deliver an exceptional flying experience. Equipped with advanced electric motors, the vehicle offers zero-emission flights, significantly contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future. Its semi-autonomous flight capabilities and integrated navigation systems ensure safe and reliable operations, instilling confidence and comfort in passengers.

ABOUT DORONI AEROSPACE

Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger, Doroni Aerospace is revolutionizing sustainable transportation with its cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology. With 25 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and managing eight-figure firms, Doron assembled a world-class engineering and technical team to deliver on his ultimate vision of democratizing the power of flight and providing consumers with an entirely new mode of mobility.

Doroni's mission is to offer a safety-centric, eco-friendly mobility option to the public, commonly referred to as 'flying cars.' By enabling people to transport themselves intuitively within urban environments and between destinations at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles, Doroni aims to transform the way we travel.

