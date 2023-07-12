Power Discrete Device Market Expected to Surpass US$ 36,374.57 Million By 2030, Leading Players and Robust Growth

New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Power Discrete Device Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 22,801.43 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 36,374.57 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Power discrete devices are single semiconductors that are utilized in a range of applications for regulating voltages, lowering power consumption, and reducing heat generation. The benefits of power discrete devices including enhanced power conversion efficiency, high reliability, high power density, low thermal dissipation, and others, make it ideal for utilization in consumer electronics, automotive, IT & telecommunication, and other industries.

The increasing utilization of power discrete devices in the automotive industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, increasing investments in automobile manufacturing facilities, rising automotive production, and increasing adoption of electric vehicles are key factors fostering the market demand for power discrete devices. For instance, according to European Automobile Manufacturers Association, the total passenger car production in the Europe Union reached 10.9 million in 2022, witnessing an increase of 8.3% as compared to 2021. Hence, the rising automobile production is driving the adoption of power discrete devices for utilization in automotive electronics systems, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, the rising application of power discrete devices in the IT & telecommunication sector is expected to promote potential opportunities for the growth of the power discrete device market. Power discrete devices are primarily used in the telecommunication sector for high-frequency amplifier applications involving 5G and advanced communication devices for supporting higher power and frequencies. However, the high cost of raw materials used in the production of power discrete devices is hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 36,374.57 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 6.3% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Infineon Technologies AG, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Co. Ltd., Nexperia, and Microchip Technology Inc. By Type Transistor, Diode, Thyristor, Others By End-User Automotive, IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Power Discrete Device Market Growth Drivers:

Rising utilization of power discrete devices in automotive sector is driving the market growth.

Increasing adoption of power discrete devices in consumer electronics is spurring the market growth.

Restraints

High cost of raw materials is restraining the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Rising application of power discrete devices in IT & telecommunication sector is expected to promote potential opportunities for market growth.

Global Power Discrete Device Market Segmentation Details:

Based on type, the transistor segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The benefits of transistors including improved thermal conductivity, high energy efficiency, faster-switching speeds, high breakdown tolerance, and others are prime aspects driving the growth of the segment. Moreover, the increasing utilization of transistors in automotive, consumer electronics, and aerospace industries is driving the growth of the transistor segment.

Based on end-user, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Power discrete devices are often deployed in consumer electronics for application in tablets, smartphones, television, and other consumer devices. Factors including advancements in consumer electronics including IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) and rising demand for energy-efficient consumer devices are among the key prospects boosting the growth of the consumer electronics segment.

Based on region, North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The growth of multiple industries including automotive, IT & telecommunication, aerospace, and others is driving the growth of power discrete device market in North America. Moreover, the increasing investments in aerospace & defense and consumer electronics sectors among others are further boosting the growth of the market in the North American region.

Recent Developments

In October 2020, Proton-Electrotex launched its new thyristor and thyristor-diode modules that are designed to offer enhanced power density. The new modules offer low thermal junction-case resistance, lower losses, and high surge current.

Key Market Highlights

The global power discrete device market size is estimated to reach USD 36,374.57 Million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, power discrete device market is divided based on the type into transistor, diode, thyristor, others.

In the context of end-user, the market is separated into automotive, IT & Telecommunication, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in power discrete device market.

List of Major Global Power Discrete Device Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

• STMicroelectronics

• Mitsubishi Electric Corp

• Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

• Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• ROHM Co. Ltd.

• Nexperia

• Microchip Technology Inc.

Global Power Discrete Device Market Segmentation:

By Type

Transistor

Diodes

Thyristor

Others

By End-User Automotive IT & Telecommunication Consumer Electronics Aerospace & Defense Others



Key Questions Covered in the Power Discrete Device Market Report

What is power discrete device?

- Power discrete devices refer to semiconductor devices that are used in processing circuits of power electronics for controlling or converting electric power.

What is the dominating segment in the power discrete device market by type?

- In 2022, the transistor segment accounted for the highest market share of 38.4% in the overall power discrete device market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the power discrete device growth in the coming years?

- North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for power discrete devices from automotive, IT & telecommunication, aerospace sectors among others is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR growth of 6.5% during the forecast period due to rapid pace of industrialization and growth of multiple industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and others.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/power-discrete-device-market

