Kandou Unveils PCIe® Retimer Solution for Data Center Applications

SAINT-SULPICE, Switzerland, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandou, a company specializing in high-speed and energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions, has announced the release of Regli, the multiprotocol retimer family member for PCI Express® (PCIe®) 5.0 specification and CXL™ 2.0. This innovative technology builds upon the current PCIe 5.0 specification and offers significantly lower latency. The solution supports the Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) interconnect standard and Compute Express Link (CXL™) for data center applications, with A0 samples available in Quarter 3 2023.



Regli is the latest addition to Kandou's existing portfolio of multiprotocol retimer solutions, which includes the Matterhorn™ family of USB-C® multiprotocol retimer solutions for USB4™. Regli improves the physical connection quality, ultra-low latency, and security for PCIe and CXL interfaces, making it an ideal solution for data centers and hyperscalers with heavy computational workloads.

These centers employ PCIe technology and CXL as the primary interface to link host processors, GPUs, AI accelerators, CXL memory modules, and SSD storage. Other applications for Regli include servers, workstations, desktops, 5G infrastructure equipment, networking equipment, PCIe and CXL storage, and PCIe active cables.

"We are excited to introduce the Regli retimer family for the PCIe 5.0 specification and CXL 2.0," said Amin Shokrollahi, CEO of Kandou. "This innovative technology delivers significantly lower latency, enabling the next generation of CXL 2.0 applications and facilitating composable server architectures. We are confident that Regli will exceed our customers' expectations and further establish Kandou as a leader in high-speed, energy-efficient connectivity solutions."

“Kandou’s contributions to PCIe 5.0 retimer technology and development with PCIe specification-based products expands the PCIe technology ecosystem by supporting solutions for data centers and hyperscalers,” said PCI-SIG® Chairperson and President Al Yanes.

About Regli PCIe Retimer

KB9003 is a 16-lane bidirectional PCIe 5.0 technology and CXL 2.0 protocol-aware retimer that supports CXL 2.0 and data rates up to 32 GT/s Giga transfers per second. KB9003 is backward compatible with PCIe 1.0 technology to PCIe 4.0 technology. The retimer increases PCIe trace length between a root complex and its endpoints while maintaining signal integrity by dynamically compensating channel loss up to 36 dB through Kandou's Autonomous Receiver Equalization (ARxE).

Other features include multiple control interfaces, flexible clock modes, extended system reach, secure boot, and on-chip diagnostics. In addition, the Regli PCIe Retimer comes with multiple package options and is compliance ready.

The retimer supports the CXL retiming mode by responding to CXL flex bus capacity commands. It offers a common clock mode through an elastic buffer and separate reference clocks with independent spread (SRIS) mode with different packet size configurations. A drift buffer mode via low latency targets ultra-low latency applications.

Availability and Pricing

A0 Samples of KB9003 and evaluation kits will be available in Q3 2023.

Pricing is available on request.

Visit the Kandou website for additional information or requests for a demonstration. Email requests should be sent to sales@kandou.com.

About Kandou

Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB and PCIe applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of wired connectivity. Kandou’s solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to datacenters, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

