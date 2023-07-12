Dry Powder Flavors Market Is Forecast To Reach US$ 26.44 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global dry powder flavors market is expected to reach US$ 26.44 billion by 2033, expanding at a steady CAGR of 3.5% over the next ten years.



The dry powder flavors market refers to the industry involved in the production and distribution of powdered flavorings used in various food and beverage applications. Dry powder flavors are concentrated forms of flavorings that are dehydrated to a powdered form, allowing for easier storage, transportation, and incorporation into products.

Dry powder flavors offer convenience to food and beverage manufacturers by providing concentrated and stable flavorings that are easy to handle and use in production processes. Dry powder flavors have an extended shelf life compared to liquid or fresh flavors, as they are less prone to degradation and spoilage. This makes them ideal for long-term storage and reduces the need for preservatives.

Dry powder flavors are often more cost-effective than their liquid counterparts. They are lighter, reduce transportation costs, and can be used in smaller quantities due to their concentrated nature.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global dry powder flavors market is valued at US$ 18.74 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for dry powder flavors is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to touch US$ 26.44 billion by the end of 2033.

The market in the United Kingdom is forecasted to rise at 6% CAGR through 2033.

Germany’s dry powder flavors market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



“Expanding global food & beverage industry, driven by changing consumer eating preferences, rising disposable income, and growing urbanization is fueling the demand for dry powder flavors,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled This Report

ADM

Asian Flavors & Fragrances

Corbion

Custom Flavors

Firmenich SA

Givaudan

MANE SA

Kerry Group

Flavorchem

Gold Coast Ingredients, Inc.

Market Competition

The market for dry powder flavors is highly competitive and fragmented, with several key players operating globally. These companies invest in research and development to innovate and introduce new flavor profiles and meet evolving consumer preferences. Some prominent players in the market include Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, and Sensient Technologies Corporation.

In November 2020, GacLife LLC introduced GacSuperfruit Powder in the United States to expand its product line and provide its clients with nutrient-rich fruit powder.

In the same year, Van Drunen Farms announced the availability of freeze-dried maqui and acai berry fruit powders in North America.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global dry powder flavors market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (organic, synthetic), application (beverages, processed foods, dairy & frozen foods, bakery & confectionery), flavor (vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, peach), and distribution channel (B2B, B2C), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

