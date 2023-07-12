Temsconsu launches version 2.1 of Excelitte data protection and cybersecurity tool

Brisbane, Australia, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business software development company Temsconsu has announced that it has released version 2.1 of Excelitte, its data protection and cybersecurity tool that encrypts computer- and cloud-based files, ensuring that these files and data cannot be lost, stolen, or held for ransom by hackers.

Since 2021, there has been a rapid rise in cyber data theft and cybersecurity crimes. Both private and public sector entities are amassing huge volumes of sensitive customer data, making them prime targets for cybercriminals who profit off stolen data by either holding it for ransom or selling it on the dark web for other criminals to use. Thus, Temsconsu believes that organizations must employ a cybersecurity policy of encrypting their data, both at rest and in transmission, to prevent hackers stealing it.





Excelitte encrypts users' files using 256 AES BIT Encryption and creates daily or weekly backups of the data, depending on the user's configuration. It can capture up to 1 million rows of data from a spreadsheet then securely convert that data and create a Database Software Application to host it in approximately 40 seconds. This provides protection against most ransomware types, such as BadRabbit, MedusaLocker, NotPetya, WannaCry, and others. However, useability is not sacrificed in the name of security, as users have access to the typical reporting and chart generation functions of spreadsheets and multiple users can work on the data through remote collaboration tools. It is available in a software-as-a-service (Saas) model for individuals and small organizations, and a non-SaaS enterprise version for large organizations, hosted on the client’s own servers.





Excelitte was built by reverse engineering the methods hackers use to gain illicit access to systems and steal data. Over the past three years, Temsconsu studied all global ransomware incidents targeting large corporations and banks and analyzed the approaches used by cybercriminals in order to build an effective defense against their attacks. There is no need to install additional software and even users without an advanced technical background can use Excelitte to protect their data.

For the latest version 2.1, Temsconsu made major changes to Excelitte's architecture, allowing it to be protected on a file level. Users no longer need to put all their data into a spreadsheet because Excelitte can encrypt individual files, rendering them inaccessible and unusable for unauthorized persons. It also introduced three-factor login authentication, which is much more secure than the industry-standard two-factor authentication. In future versions, Temsconsu plans to introduce four-factor authentication for even more security.

Valentine Wats, founder of Temsconsu, says: “Cybercrime is fast becoming a major problem for everyone, with so many government and private entities in Australia being targeted by hackers. I've been personally affected, with my data getting stolen in cybersecurity incidents involving telecoms providers and financial companies. This is why we've spent several years researching every single approach used by cybercriminals and we're continuously redesigning and upgrading Excelitte's features to guarantee that users' data is safe and secure.”







