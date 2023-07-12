McPhy Energy: Half-year statement on liquidity agreement with Natixis ODDO BHF

French English

Grenoble, July 12, 2023

Under the liquidity agreement between McPhy Energy and Natixis ODDO BHF:

As of 30 June 2023 , the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

Number of shares Cash balance (in euros) 103,502 360,918.35

During the first half of 2023 , the following transactions were carried out:

Number of

transactions Total traded volume Number of shares Amount (in euros) Buy side 2,755 358,419 4,363,725.49 Sell side 2,713 325,399 4,032,478.96

It is recalled that:

Upon the implementation date of the liquidity agreement with Natixis ODDO BHF, the following assets were available:

Number of securities Cash balance (in euros) 4,343 2,500,000

on 31 December 2022 , the date of the last statement, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

Number of securities Cash balance (in euros) 70,482 692,166.24

APPENDICES

1st half of 2023

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE Date Number of transactions buy side Incl. number of shares

buy side For an

amount of Number of transactions sell side Incl. number of shares

sell side For an

amount of Total 2,755.0 358,419.0 4,363,725.5 2,713.0 325,399.0 4,032,479.0 02/01/2023 15 2525 32012,67 36 5943 75018,29 03/01/2023 27 5157 66583,69 34 4374 56796,37 04/01/2023 18 3015 38406,85 32 3978 51022,78 05/01/2023 17 1793 23123,27 14 2069 26832,59 06/01/2023 6 1043 13700 12 2660 35153,09 09/01/2023 8 1421 19370,04 20 3514 47995,01 10/01/2023 19 3197 43778,96 37 2442 33451,05 11/01/2023 23 3605 50987,7 75 6144 86709,24 12/01/2023 31 6139 87451,86 57 7594 108636,08 13/01/2023 18 2626 38271,25 28 3988 58153,55 16/01/2023 45 7207 101824,59 29 3812 53437,8 17/01/2023 20 2924 41114,38 32 3438 48493,13 18/01/2023 20 3857 55062,8 39 4843 69373,51 19/01/2023 27 4338 60694,37 12 1106 15486,04 20/01/2023 21 2486 35392,25 30 5360 76217,97 23/01/2023 21 4838 68589,74 24 4332 61779,46 24/01/2023 20 2454 34575,23 14 1518 21477,99 25/01/2023 22 3755 51179,26 16 1721 23568,98 26/01/2023 6 1416 19401,33 24 2593 35595,7 27/01/2023 12 2204 30535,64 38 2287 31704,83 30/01/2023 36 2768 38038,62 16 1815 25032,85 31/01/2023 25 1659 22798,64 27 2850 39430,62 01/02/2023 24 3690 51987,17 29 3195 45265,14 02/02/2023 42 7864 112971,17 92 12440 178937,06 03/02/2023 41 4595 66555,33 42 4587 66641,4 06/02/2023 72 9960 139221,94 44 6089 84519,01 07/02/2023 36 4306 58700,92 16 1915 26165,01 08/02/2023 21 3087 42644,03 46 4565 62989,98 09/02/2023 12 1317 17992,4 9 1134 15536,14 10/02/2023 52 5260 70651,98 23 2967 39824,49 13/02/2023 14 627 8445,9 17 1474 19859,59 14/02/2023 26 3685 49038,58 12 2400 32348,4 15/02/2023 37 4090 53347,61 9 1584 20860,93 16/02/2023 25 2979 38789,42 29 4257 55566,57 17/02/2023 24 2919 37951,97 16 2975 38860,51 20/02/2023 15 1697 21990,36 18 1797 23381,32 21/02/2023 7 1078 14163,41 14 1482 19525,15 22/02/2023 30 4150 53612,73 13 1708 21980,65 23/02/2023 24 1843 24111,65 25 3301 43060,39 24/02/2023 41 4090 54002,97 32 4084 54167,24 27/02/2023 3 415 5541,72 20 2641 35102,63 28/02/2023 12 1768 23700,76 16 2286 30830,54 01/03/2023 16 3905 52072,86 9 1233 16433,97 02/03/2023 32 3251 42971,61 23 3448 45758,69 03/03/2023 21 2462 32449,74 9 1637 21701,58 06/03/2023 28 2371 30906,68 9 1559 20448,6 07/03/2023 28 2053 26460,39 3 378 4878,21 08/03/2023 25 4836 60637,61 34 4836 61090,89 09/03/2023 27 3413 43391,34 14 1227 15631,33 10/03/2023 29 4314 53278,64 11 1728 21380,26 13/03/2023 32 5536 67277,57 49 5415 66143,06 14/03/2023 36 3676 46209,58 26 4605 58118,67 15/03/2023 26 5570 68616,47 27 2354 28912,93 16/03/2023 19 3154 38964,87 24 3788 47052,23 17/03/2023 30 5272 65430,92 13 2402 30242,91 20/03/2023 31 5292 63533,38 44 6237 75536,08 21/03/2023 3 494 6170,79 29 4815 60716,25 22/03/2023 20 3795 49020,08 29 4662 60428,95 23/03/2023 20 2142 27942,15 18 2680 35082,77 24/03/2023 44 7119 93480,78 38 5778 76234,82 27/03/2023 17 2432 31299,08 17 1436 18486,13 28/03/2023 27 3347 42093,15 9 1396 17518,87 29/03/2023 19 1505 18871,04 10 1504 18946,52 30/03/2023 13 1606 20518,92 30 3783 48509,07 31/03/2023 34 3253 41710,81 28 2870 36930,03 03/04/2023 35 3146 40887,48 32 2613 34186,83 04/04/2023 5 873 11044,94 3 263 3311,38 05/04/2023 23 2234 27375,06 2 108 1332,88 06/04/2023 12 1299 15546,86 10 1299 15645,88 11/04/2023 12 1437 18270,84 56 3480 43966,83 12/04/2023 33 3344 42283,59 26 2134 27110,13 13/04/2023 14 1320 16629,48 18 1292 16344,68 14/04/2023 13 1244 15621,9 6 1049 13220,41 17/04/2023 26 2486 31279,66 32 3023 38207,34 18/04/2023 33 3405 41739,89 20 1934 23548,63 19/04/2023 9 980 11911,15 16 1562 19036,71 20/04/2023 14 1800 21742,3 14 891 10779,72 21/04/2023 7 944 11453,27 8 1167 14216,63 24/04/2023 29 2651 32071,28 40 2790 33942,52 25/04/2023 27 2349 28258,92 36 2591 31294,48 26/04/2023 40 4956 59391,12 15 1229 14707,5 27/04/2023 17 1725 20818,55 59 6858 83239,2 28/04/2023 16 1367 16732,53 9 910 11170,07 02/05/2023 48 6884 80816,61 22 1622 19299,64 03/05/2023 14 1416 15720,8 25 1877 20974,91 04/05/2023 14 1544 17030,02 7 886 9788,45 05/05/2023 6 609 6639,6 10 699 7687,58 08/05/2023 1 1 11,05 11 893 9951,88 09/05/2023 14 1256 14098,56 7 913 10423,38 10/05/2023 5 253 2883,9 13 1206 13788,32 11/05/2023 14 1255 14066,15 7 488 5582,61 12/05/2023 9 754 8291,51 6 270 2988,85 15/05/2023 42 4519 47624,65 1 1 11 16/05/2023 25 2260 22655,41 12 825 8474,39 17/05/2023 20 3028 29389,14 5 261 2583,85 18/05/2023 23 2395 22563,68 1 1 9,54 19/05/2023 14 2395 21491,22 1 1 9,06 22/05/2023 7 533 4812,94 9 1393 12673,3 23/05/2023 24 2056 18372,13 4 647 5825,83 24/05/2023 9 1860 16421,54 16 2468 22049,91 25/05/2023 25 2755 24644,68 37 3218 28951,34 26/05/2023 18 1639 14643,95 12 1416 12708,44 29/05/2023 22 1648 14711,78 16 1721 15465,66 30/05/2023 3 61 548,98 6 1145 10349,44 31/05/2023 27 2733 25040,35 33 5060 46932,24 01/06/2023 21 2523 23811,92 22 2850 26990,27 02/06/2023 2 352 3336,96 17 1795 17142,26 05/06/2023 12 2313 22535,21 27 3020 29574,59 06/06/2023 1 16 157,52 15 2346 23111,59 07/06/2023 18 2486 24134,8 15 1866 18215,39 08/06/2023 19 4255 41566,56 36 4616 45394,92 09/06/2023 25 3403 33206,65 4 342 3350,34 12/06/2023 11 2017 19592,96 26 2488 24260,48 13/06/2023 28 3707 35927,98 19 2125 20847,18 14/06/2023 16 2119 20318,43 9 1263 12219,24 15/06/2023 31 3773 35271,81 21 2950 27701,75 16/06/2023 6 846 7968,22 20 2207 20871,52 19/06/2023 29 3189 30164,38 18 2453 23300,92 20/06/2023 14 1527 14292,8 14 1409 13276,1 21/06/2023 21 3488 32762,93 6 1642 15498,24 22/06/2023 60 9802 86647,45 39 5054 44340,67 23/06/2023 29 2591 22242,73 8 787 6808,95 26/06/2023 13 725 6103,74 2 363 3072,83 27/06/2023 7 1247 10463,84 9 1204 10143,24 28/06/2023 22 2777 23205,56 20 2547 21392,73 29/06/2023 17 3503 28572,91 15 1883 15537,48 30/06/2023 12 1701 14279,04 17 2952 24664,93

