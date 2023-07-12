Fastwyre Brings Fast Fiber-Optic Network to Sedalia

SEDALIA, Mo., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fastwyre Broadband, a leading fiber provider with reliable and affordable services across America, announced it will begin providing a robust fiber-optic broadband network to residents and businesses in Sedalia and La Monte, Mo. Fastwyre is committed to expanding in Missouri as it previously launched a high-speed fiber network in Warrensburg and plans to bring service to Nevada in the coming weeks.







At the Fox Theater Event Center, officials from the City of Sedalia, including Mayor Andrew Dawson, joined Fastwyre Broadband representatives in a July 11 ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the Sedalia launch of Fastwyre Broadband, a high-speed, affordable fiber-optic network for area residents and businesses.

Fastwyre’s state-of-the-art network features a fiber-to-the-premises infrastructure enhancement that delivers high-speed internet to help customers meet their data transmission, online video conferencing, e-commerce, virtual learning, entertainment and telehealth needs. High-speed internet ranges from 100 megabits per second to 1 gigabit per second. Over time, Fastwyre’s goal is to provide up to 10 gigabits per second.



“We are excited to join the Sedalia community and supply our fast, high-quality fiber network at a terrific value for residents and businesses,” said Chris Eldredge, CEO of Fastwyre Broadband. “As a leading broadband provider, we will provide first-class customer service and effective solutions to Sedalia and the people we serve.”

“Increased high-speed internet access will foster economic and commercial growth while contributing to the improving quality of life for our citizens and their families. The launch of a new fast, reliable fiber-optic network, in partnership with Fastwyre Broadband, not only brings these benefits but also opens up new possibilities for enhanced healthcare through increased access to telemedicine services,” said Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson. “We're excited to partner with Fastwyre and look forward to the transformative impact this improved internet connectivity will have on our community."

Mayor Dawson, Missouri Rep. Brad Pollitt, Presiding Pettis County Commissioner Bill Taylor and additional local leaders joined Fastwyre Tuesday, July 11, in Sedalia for a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the launch of the high-speed fiber-optic network.

Fastwyre is committed to providing best-in-class customer service and support to local residents and businesses. Fastwyre has a track record of partnering with community organizations and supporting community enhancement initiatives to make a positive impact and advance opportunities for new business activity and job growth.

Fastwyre continues building broadly in the Sedalia area to provide access to service across the city, to communities in La Monte and to underserviced areas in the region. To check service availability in your neighborhood, visit fastwyre.com/check-availability/.

When Sedalia customers sign up for service, they can enjoy the following benefits:

Symmetrical speeds that provide equally fast uploads and downloads of rich content for a reliable, high-speed, high-quality connection that also allows streaming on multiple devices.

No data caps, overages or installation fees.

The option to bundle high-speed internet with TV and home phone services for additional cost savings and value.

Business services that include hosted VoIP phone, video and data circuit offerings with low-latency to ensure high-speed performance.

For more information about Fastwyre Broadband services, residents and business owners may call its customer service line at 833-463-FAST or visit the website at www.fastwyre.com.

Fastwyre remains at the industry forefront in innovation, continuously investing in a rapidly growing, state-of-the-art fiber network. With expansion plans in Missouri, Louisiana, Alabama and Nebraska, the company is on an accelerated growth trajectory to serve communities that require connection and service upgrades.

About Fastwyre Broadband

American Broadband Holding Company dba Fastwyre Broadband is a premier provider of broadband services delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to communities across America. The Company provides internet, phone, and video to customers in Missouri, Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Nebraska and Texas. Fastwyre partners in the growth and economic vitality of its communities by providing broadband and other advanced services to support new business activity and job growth.

Fastwyre Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania ABC Partners.

More information about Fastwyre Broadband can be found at www.fastwyre.com.

