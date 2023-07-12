SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc (Nasdaq – SGTX)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigilon” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq – SGTX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the sale of the Company to Eli Lilly and Company (“Eli Lilly”). Under the terms of the Agreement, Sigilon shareholders will receive only $14.92 in cash and one non-tradeable contingent value right per share that entitles the holder to receive up to an additional $111.64 in cash for each share of Sigilon stock they own.



The investigation concerns whether the Sigilon Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Eli Lilly is paying too little for the Company. This Agreement is an extension of an agreement entered into between Sigilon and Eli Lilly in 2018 to jointly develop therapies for treating type 1 diabetes.

If you own shares of Sigilon stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, by email at clients@brodsky-smith.com, calling toll free 855-576-4847, or visiting https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/investigation-sigilon-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-sgtx/.

