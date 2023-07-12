VTRS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Viatris Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 14, 2023

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS).



The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Viatris between March 1, 2021 and February 25, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 14, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Viatris Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: i) the Company was experiencing significantly more competition in its United States complex generics business than disclosed; (ii) the Company was not able to effectively manage its base business erosion or create a stable revenue base; (iii) despite being on the Company’s only growth drivers, Viatris was actively planning to divest its biosimilars business in order to secure enough cash to let it purportedly meet its phase one goals; (iv) Viatris was deviating from the business model it touted throughout the Class Period and undertaking a significant global reshaping of its business which would undermine its ability to achieve stable revenue growth; and (v) the Company was anticipating less financial growth moving into 2022.

