Local Anesthesia Drugs Global Market to Proliferate at a CAGR of ~4% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The growing number of surgical procedures performed as a result of the global incidence of chronic diseases is driving up demand for local anesthesia medications. Furthermore, the introduction of new and effective drugs such as articaine, levobupivacaine, and ropivacaine, advancements in drug delivery technologies, the expanded use of local anesthetics in postoperative pain, and the increasing number of drug launches and approvals, among other factors, are all contributing to the overall growth of the local anesthesia drugs market.

DelveInsight’s Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading local anesthesia drugs companies’ market shares, challenges, local anesthesia drugs market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market local anesthesia drugs companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global local anesthesia drugs market during the forecast period.

Notable local anesthesia drugs companies such as Fresenius Kabi USA, Pacira BioSciences, Inc., Pfizer, Septodont Holding, Baxter, Laboratoires Théa SAS, Luye Pharma Group, PAINPASS, GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD., Aspen Group, Endo International plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co., Heron Therapeutics, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and several others, are currently operating in the local anesthesia drugs market.

and several others, are currently operating in the local anesthesia drugs market. In March 2021, Luye Pharma Group received approval for clinical trials by the Centre for Drug Evaluation of China’s National Medical Products Administration for its LY09606, the first Ropivacaine multivesicular liposome formulation local anesthetic to be used as a postoperative analgesic.

received approval for clinical trials by the Centre for Drug Evaluation of China’s National Medical Products Administration for its LY09606, the first Ropivacaine multivesicular liposome formulation local anesthetic to be used as a postoperative analgesic. In August 2020, B.Braun Melsulgen AG and Royal Philips announced that Onvision needle tip tracking technology for regional anesthesia got the 510(k) clearance from the US FDA.

Local Anesthesia Drugs Overview

Local anesthesia is a medical technique used to numb a specific area of the body, providing pain relief during various medical procedures. Local anesthesia drugs are typically administered by injection near the targeted nerves or tissues. They may be used alone or in combination with other medications, such as epinephrine, which helps to constrict blood vessels in the area, prolonging the duration of anesthesia and reducing bleeding. Local anesthetics are drugs that are administered in such cases to temporarily block the transmission of pain signals from specific nerves to the brain, allowing procedures to be performed without discomfort. There are two main types of local anesthesia drugs: ester-linked local anesthetics and amide-linked local anesthetics. These drugs work by interfering with the function of sodium channels in nerve cells, preventing the conduction of nerve impulses and blocking the sensation of pain.





Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the highest share of the worldwide local anesthesia drugs market in 2023, out of all regions. Factors such as an increase in the number of surgeries, an aging population suffering from chronic conditions, an increase in the use of local anesthetics in postoperative pain, and advancements in anesthesia administration are expected to aid in the growth of the North American local anesthesia drugs market. Furthermore, high disposable income, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and regulatory approval for innovative pharmaceuticals all contributed to this region’s local anesthesia drugs market growth.

Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Dynamics

The local anesthesia drugs market is seeing increased product demand due to a variety of factors, one of which is the increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide. Moreover, the introduction of novel and effective medications such as articaine, levobupivacaine, and ropivacaine is further fueling the expansion of the local anesthesia drugs market. This expansion is augmented by rising healthcare spending in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, where the number of surgeries performed has been steadily increasing.

However, drug-related adverse effects, a restrictive regulatory environment, and other factors may limit the growth of the local anesthesia drugs market.

Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the local anesthesia drugs market was severely disrupted. The sale of local anesthesia drugs collapsed during the early stages of the pandemic due to the installation of severe lockdown measures and disruptions in manufacture and supply. Furthermore, the pandemic’s spread resulted in the cancellation of outpatient consultations as well as the suspension of non-emergency hospitalization and surgical treatments for a variety of conditions including orthopedic, gynecological, urological, cosmetic, cardiovascular, dental, and others.

However, the invention of the COVID-19 vaccine triggered the economic recovery process. Furthermore, the relaxation of lockdown restrictions and the return to normalcy in the economic landscape triggered the process of resumption of regular healthcare services such as outpatient visits for various treatments, therapies, and surgeries for the aforementioned ailments, bringing demand for products back on track in the local anesthesia drugs market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Local Anesthesia Drugs Market CAGR ~4% Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Size by 2028 USD 3.5 Billion Key Local Anesthesia Drugs Companies Fresenius Kabi USA, Pacira BioSciences, Inc., Pfizer, Septodont Holding, Baxter, Laboratoires Théa SAS, Luye Pharma Group, PAINPASS, GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD., Aspen Group, Endo International plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co., Heron Therapeutics, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, among others

Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Assessment

Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Segmentation Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Segmentation By Drug Type: Bupivacaine, Lidocaine, Benzocaine, Prilocaine, Chloroprocaine, and Others Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Segmentation By Mode of Administration: Surface Anesthetic and Injectable Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Local Anesthesia Drugs Market 7 Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

