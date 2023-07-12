Fixably Appoints Telecom Industry Veteran Annukka Matilainen as New Chief Operating Officer

HELSINKI, Finland, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fixably , the global after-sales software provider, has appointed Annukka Matilainen as their new Chief Operating officer.



Annukka is a telecom industry specialist with over 20 years of experience in customer service. She was last in charge of developing omnichannel customer service processes and leading a team of 500+ for Elisa, the largest telco in Finland.

She’s also an experienced tech leader, introducing the use of machine learning, robotics, and self-service apps to improve customer experience and profitability.

Annukka’s impact in the telecom sector will expand Fixably’s ability to serve enterprise customers, particularly OEMs, telecom operators, and retailers.

Fixably had earlier this month announced $10 million in funding and the launch of Fixably Refurb , software aimed at helping re-commerce businesses boost profitability.

The funding round included global investors: 468 Capital, Cusp Capital, icebreaker.vc, and Business Finland. Fixably Refurb is enabling data-driven re-commerce operations at a time when the used devices market is showing significant growth.

This appointment is third in a line of recent major additions to Fixably’s executive management team as the company scales global operations. Okko Vainiomaki joined Fixably as Vice President of Sales, while Harry Forsman was appointed Vice President of Recommerce .

Fixably has been supporting aftersales businesses since 2015, especially AASPs (Apple Authorized Service Providers). Fixably Repair , the company's first SaaS product, is a repair workflow management solution that enables repair service providers to maximize profitability through efficiency gains, process automation and actionable data.

The solution is used in 30+ countries across North America, Europe, and Australia.

Fixably Refurb expands the company’s ability to serve the broader aftersales market, including the existing service capacity of the Fixably Repair network in over 35 countries, supported by Fixably's diverse international team representing 20 different nationalities.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sam Abraham

sam@fixably.com

+358 404895879

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d47e40e-bd2b-44e1-92bc-d37f774323d7



