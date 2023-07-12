Long Time Nevada Volunteer Honored with President’s Volunteer Service Award

WASHINGTON, DC, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, DC – AmeriCorps, the agency for national service and volunteerism, will honor AmeriCorps member Tranae Phillips, who has dedicated more than 3,600 hours to serving her community, with the President’s Volunteer Service Award.

Phillips has served with multiple AmeriCorps programs where she helps students improve their reading fluency, teaches science lessons and participated in United Readers, a United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra program designed to improve foundational literacy skills through mentoring.

“Tranae is a natural leader in our program,” said Krystal Nevada, AmeriCorps program director, United Way. “She has volunteered to be the member that other members turn to when they are facing adversity or just need someone to talk to. She invites other members to observe her sessions with students to help improve their mentoring skills. Teachers at her school have shared student success stories with me, and they all appreciate her services at the school greatly.”

“I’m proud to continue this tradition by awarding a President's Volunteer Service Award – a true testament to the culture of service and civic engagement – here in Nevada. On behalf of President Biden and the Biden-Harris Administration, I’m honored to present today’s Gold Presidential Volunteer Service Award to Tranae Phillips,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “Tranae not only has a heart for service—but also a talent for connecting with young students to help them build the confidence and skills they need to be strong readers.”

Phillips is one of the more than 1,400 Americans of all ages volunteering and serving with AmeriCorps to meet local needs in their communities in Nevada, connecting veterans to services, fighting the opioid epidemic, helping seniors live independently, rebuilding communities after disasters and leading conservation and climate change efforts. Last year, AmeriCorps invested nearly $7 million in federal funding to support community solutions in more than 100 service locations across the state.

