Dr. David Stager Scholarship for Medical Students Now Accepting Applications

PLANO, Texas, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. David Stager, Jr., a highly respected ophthalmologist known for his commitment to exceptional eye care and patient well-being, is pleased to announce the launch of the prestigious Dr. David Stager Scholarship for Medical Students. This scholarship aims to support and empower aspiring medical professionals in their pursuit of excellence and innovation in the healthcare industry.



With a one-time award of $1,000, the Dr. David Stager Scholarship offers a unique opportunity for current full-time undergraduate or graduate students pursuing a medical degree at accredited universities or colleges in the United States. The scholarship not only provides financial support but also serves as a platform for connecting with experienced medical professionals and making a lasting impact in the field of healthcare.

Applicants for the scholarship must meet the following criteria:

Enrollment: Candidates must be currently enrolled as full-time undergraduate or graduate students pursuing a medical degree at an accredited university or college in the United States.

Academic Achievement: Applicants should possess a strong academic record, demonstrating excellence in their coursework and a deep commitment to their medical studies.

Essay Contest: The scholarship will be awarded based on an essay contest. Applicants must submit a creative and insightful essay of under 1000 words addressing the prompt: "In your opinion, what is the most significant challenge or issue currently facing the healthcare industry, and how do you propose innovative solutions to address it effectively?" We seek individuals who exhibit a profound understanding of the healthcare landscape, exceptional critical thinking skills, and the ability to propose innovative ideas that can positively impact the industry.

Passion for Medicine: We are looking for candidates who demonstrate a genuine passion for the field of medicine and a strong commitment to making a difference in patient care and overall healthcare outcomes.

Leadership Potential: Applicants should exhibit leadership qualities and a track record of involvement in extracurricular activities, community service, or medical organizations.



Dr. David Stager, Jr., the founder of this scholarship, has been a trusted authority in pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus for over three decades. His journey in medicine began in Dallas, where he attended St. Mark's School of Texas before completing his undergraduate studies at Southern Methodist University. Driven by a thirst for knowledge and cultural enrichment, he furthered his education with studies in European history in Oxford, Spain, and Paris.

After earning his medical degree and completing his residency in Ophthalmology at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dr. Stager pursued a fellowship in pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Throughout his illustrious career, he has actively contributed to the advancement of ophthalmology, serving on the Board of Directors of the Retina Foundation of the Southwest and collaborating with nonprofit eye research institutes. Dr. Stager's commitment to making a difference extends globally, as he has served as a Past President and Board member of the Lighthouse for Christ Mission, a charitable ophthalmology hospital in Mombasa, Kenya.

Applicants who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply for the Dr. David Stager Scholarship. This prestigious award not only recognizes academic excellence but also rewards individuals with a deep understanding of the healthcare industry and the ability to propose innovative solutions.

The deadline to submit applications for the Dr. David Stager Scholarship is February 15, 2024. The winner will be announced on March 15, 2024, providing ample time for the selection committee to thoroughly evaluate each applicant.

To learn more about the Dr. David Stager Scholarship for Medical Students and to submit an application, please visit the official website at https://drdavidstagerscholarship.com/. We eagerly anticipate receiving applications from talented and passionate medical students and reading their insightful essays.