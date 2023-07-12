LifeVantage to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

SALT LAKE CITY, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to celebrate the successful launch and implementation of the company’s LV360 transformation initiatives. To honor the occasion, Steve Fife, President and Chief Executive Officer of LifeVantage, along with the company’s executive staff and top Independent Consultants, have been invited to ring the Nasdaq closing bell on Friday, July 21.



The invitation to participate in this iconic bell ringing ceremony comes after the March 1 launch of the company’s new Consultant compensation plan, Evolve, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan markets. The Evolve Compensation Plan is one of the primary initiatives that make up the company’s LV360 strategic transformation, which also includes a new customer loyalty program, Rewards Circle, business tool enhancements, and the launches of new, innovative, scientifically backed products, among others.

“The entire LifeVantage team has worked incredibly hard over the past eighteen months to make LV360 a reality. This invitation to showcase our achievements before a global audience by ringing the closing bell at Nasdaq further validates the direction we are headed,” said Steve Fife, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This revolutionary transformation, designed with the opportunity, growth, and success of our Consultants in mind, has been well-received and is setting the new standard for the direct sales industry.”

The Nasdaq closing bell ceremony is part of LifeVantage’s Activate 2023 Weekend, with a global virtual event for Consultants airing in the United States and other markets the following day. The Activate 2023 event includes highly anticipated company and product announcements, market-specific trainings, and the launch of new digital tools and platforms to further enhance Consultant success.

“We can’t wait for our global LifeVantage community to join us for the Activate 2023 Weekend and celebrate the success we have seen this year. This phase of our transformation is only the beginning, and we continue to be “all-in” as our LV360 initiatives continue to be optimized and rolled out across the world,” said Fife.

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

The event will be live streamed on Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/Nasdaq

About LifeVantage:

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, IC Bright®, Daily Wellness, Rise AM, Reset PM, and D3+ dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

