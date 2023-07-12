Dimensions Algonquin Highlands Announces Summer Wellness Series August 8 – September 3, 2023

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimensions has announced that it will now expand its repertoire of healing experiences beyond its multi-week programs for veterans and personal self-betterment journeys to also include all-inclusive wellness experiences that deliver brief well-being resets in nature. The new short-stay Retreats are adult only, cannabis-friendly and will be operated daily with two-night minimum stays. The luxury wellness Retreats are the focal point of Dimensions’ Summer Wellness Series , beginning at their flagship Dimensions Algonquin Highlands , located on the shores of Maple Lake, 2.5 hours north of Toronto, on August 8 and running through to September 3, 2023.



Programming for the Summer Wellness Series will include Dimensions’ all-inclusive signature treatments conducted by Dimensions practitioners, and date-specific activations in association with leaders in the wellness communities and HiBnb , an online meeting place for cannabis-friendly events and experiences.

The goal of the Summer Wellness Series is to encourage last-minute summer travellers and exhausted cottage hosts to make time for a condensed, but restorative reset. In support of the ultimate summer wellness experience, guests receive a pre-arrival activities and treatments consultation. The experience is enhanced by the healing properties of such all-inclusive spa rituals as biofeedback and floatation tank sessions, and summer water activities, including kayaking, canoeing and paddle boarding. Dimensions’ signature group sound baths and forest bathing are among other featured inclusions. Dining is all-inclusive and experienced in community at a harvest table. The ingredients and preparations optimize gut and brain health. All meals are prepared daily to suit all dietary specifications and preferences by Dimensions Algonquin Highlands’ Executive Chef Miriam Echeverria .

Accommodations suited to adult solo and duo travellers are dog positive, cannabis-friendly and reservations are limited to 15 private cabins per night, to ensure that guests may enjoy a luxurious and exclusive wellness experience. Should guests wish to venture beyond the all-inclusive amenities featured in their two-night stay, starting at a rate of $400 CAD per night, they may access guided breathwork, sound bath, mindful meditation for couples, solo aromatherapy massage and acupuncture sessions beginning at $150 CAD per hour.

Dimensions is a Canadian company offering evidence-based healing modalities backed by the latest developments in neuroscience and neurobiology. The Summer Wellness Series Retreat experiences are guided by an on-site multidisciplinary team of more than 20 professionals, including registered psychotherapists , registered massage therapists, acupuncturists, craniosacral therapists, breathwork facilitators and somatic practitioners. All uphold the role that somatic healing modalities can play in helping people process stress stored in the body and the nervous system.

“The collective therapeutic focus is on offering guests new pathways for improving their enjoyment of life while being cared for by our hospitality team with luxurious amenities, and overnight accommodations in a peaceful and secluded lakeside setting,” said Donald Currie, RP, clinical director, Dimensions Algonquin Highlands.

Dimensions Algonquin Highlands’ main gathering place, Maple Lodge, includes a dining room, lounge, nine treatment rooms and a float room. On site, there is also a Ceremony dome, a yoga/multipurpose room, and various wellness and outdoor features such as forest trails, a yoga deck and forest installations. Seventeen private cabin suites with private decks have been custom designed by internationally renowned creative studio and hospitality design experts DesignAgency , to provide guests with a calming sanctuary to relax, prepare and reflect during their healing Retreat.

Dimensions Algonquin Highlands, located at 1218 Canopy Lane, can be reached from Toronto, Ontario, in less than three hours by car, and one hour by private airplane to the nearby Stanhope Municipal Airport (CND4).

Reservations for a cannabis-friendly Retreat may be made here with HiBnb .

General reservations may also be secured via Airbnb and via Dimensions.com reservations here at Dimensions Summer Wellness Series .

About Dimensions

Dimensions focuses on restorative well-being and transformational growth by combining neuroscientific research and evidence-based therapeutic healing modalities with luxurious hospitality. The Canadian company offers health and wellness Retreat experiences guided by registered psychotherapists with a therapeutic focus on self-betterment and mental health disorders affecting the central nervous system. Dimensions Algonquin Highlands is the first in a growing collection of international Dimensions retreats in spectacular natural settings.

